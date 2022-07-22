Gotham Knights dev addresses Joker’s status in upcoming Batman game

Andrew Highton . 57 minutes ago

With The Batman dead in Gotham Knights, players have been wondering about the status of The Joker in the game, and a dev has now addressed his situation.

The Joker has always been the biggest nuisance for Batman in the comics, films, and games, and an appearance here and there is basically a given at this point.

Gotham Knights represents the latest entry in the long line of Batman games and it’s set to be a shock to the system as players won’t be controlling Batman since — he’s dead.

With that being said, what does this mean for The Joker? Fans have questioned if The Joker will appear without his long-time rival to pester, and the game’s devs have provided an update on the grinning jester.

Will The Joker appear in Gotham Knights?

During a panel at the 2022 edition of San Diego Comic-Con, Gotham Knights creative director Patrick Redding was quizzed on The Joker and his potential involvement in the game.

He was asked if The Joker would be in Gotham Knights and his response was very clear and abrupt: “No.“

It seems the onus will fall on the likes of other popular villains such as The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and the long sought-after Court of Owls.

It would make sense for The Joker to not feature in the game as, without Batman, The Joker doesn’t have much of a purpose as his goal is to tease, test, and challenge The Dark Knight.

Redding also doubled down on the notion that Batman is really dead in Gotham Knight, it’s understandable why fans would think this is a ruse of sorts, and confirmed that Batman dies near the beginning of the game and is still dead come the game’s end.

It’s going to be an interesting dynamic switching between the game’s four heroes: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin.

Gotham Knights is currently scheduled for release on October 25, 2022, and the game is expected to be the “biggest version of Gotham” yet.