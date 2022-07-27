Gotham Knights has even more “big” villains to reveal

Brianna Reeves . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Gotham Knights Creative Director Patrick Redding says some major villains remain under wraps, though a reveal is coming soon.

The playable hero lineup for Gotham Knights consists of four iconic Bat-family members – Nightwing, Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl, Red Hood, and Tim Drake’s Robin.

Surprisingly, very few villains have taken the spotlight since the game’s announcement a couple of years ago.

The Court of Owls will play an integral role in the overarching narrative. And The Penguin and Mr. Freeze have featured in previous trailers.

Developer WB Games Montréal has yet to showcase its full hand in terms of rogues, however.

More Gotham Knights villains will be unveiled soon

WB Games The Penguin in Gotham Knights.

In an SDCC 2022 interview with YouTube channel Temple of Geek, Creative Director Patrick Redding noted that not all of Gotham Knights’ foes have been revealed.

He additionally hinted at when players can expect more villain-related details to surface.

The full video hasn’t gone live on YouTube as of yet, but Twitter user SuspiciousTension19 shared a snippet wherein Redding told Temple of Geek, “…I would love to do the follow-up to that question in a few weeks when we have our big villain reveal.”

Notably, other SDCC teases from Redding sparked discussion of a potential Damian Wayne appearance.

Damian’s connection to the League of Assassins means rogues such as his mother and grandfather – Talia and Ra’s al Ghul – could count among the villains that bubble to the surface in the weeks ahead.

While any of Batman’s villains could feature, Gotham Knights developers recently divulged that Joker is sitting this one out.

Hopefully, the Bat’s foes will not be the only ones vying for control in Gotham following his absence. The likes of Nightwing and Batgirl have rogues of their own that would make for interesting opposing forces.