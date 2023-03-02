Gotham Knights available for under $30 with 72-game Humble bundle for Turkey Relief

For the Turkey Relief cause, Humble Bundle are offering a huge games package with over 70 titles for just under $30/£25. The bundle, which would typically be worth just under $1,000, also contains Gotham Knights.

The earthquakes which have devastated Turkey and Syria in 2023 have caused the world to band together and help in this time of need. To do their bit, Humble Bundle, a charity-driven organization that specializes in selling large video game bundles, has put together a new package that contains 2022’s, Gotham Knights.

Humble Bundle do say that patrons can give any specified amount that they wish, but the 72-game bundle can be purchased for as low as $30/£24.92.

Gotham Knights headlines Turkey Relief Humble Bundle

The “Turkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle” has an official value of £912.77, but as instructed by Humble Bundle, people wanting to buy it and provide aid can “pay what you want.”

“The devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria have created an urgent humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people are in immediate need of medical supplies, food, water, and shelter, and the road to recovery will continue to be extremely challenging for the people of the region. To lend a hand how we can, we’ve joined forces with game makers & book publishers for a bundle 100% dedicated to supporting Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts,” Humble Bundle said.

Humble Bundle say that the bundle will come with 72 games, including: Gotham Knights, XCOM 2, Payday 2, and many more.

The company also said that “100% of the proceeds will go to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children in support of their ongoing Türkiye-Syria quake relief efforts,” and as of March 2, 2023, over 20,000 bundles have already been sold – meaning over $775,00 has been raised already.

Games are less a part of the message, but it’s an extraordinary deal, especially as it contains such a high-profile 2022 release in Gotham Knights that is still quite new all things considered.

Not only that, but the bundle is also available to “Multiple Platforms” and will also work on “Multiple OSes.”

How to buy Turkey Relief Humble Bundle

If you want to add to the overall sales figures yourself and contribute to the fund, then you simply need to need to head to the Humble Bundle page and purchase the relief bundle.

Here are some instructions on how to do so:

Open up a web browser. Head to the Earthquake Relief Bundle page, which you can find here. Choose either one of the fixed amounts to pay, or enter a custom amount. Click Checkout. Complete your purchase.

This is a great cause and it should, hopefully, go a long way to helping out those in need in this unfortunate time.