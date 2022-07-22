Gotham Knights dev debunks theory about Batman’s return

Brianna Reeves . 32 minutes ago

During the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel for Gotham Knights, Creative Director Patrick Redding put to rest fan theories about Batman’s death.

Since formally announcing the game at DC FanDome 2020, developer WB Games Montréal has maintained that Batman will die early in Gotham Knights.

Fan theories have attempted to prove otherwise, though. For example, some believe the Caped Crusader fakes his death à la Bruce Wayne in The Dark Knight Rises movie.

Others argue the explosion that supposedly kills Bruce Wayne is a cover either concocted by Batman or the Court of Owls, the latter of whom could have him hidden in their Labyrinth – not unlike Scott Snyder’s New 52 run.

Gotham Knights lead insists Batman’s death is final

WB Games Batman R.I.P

While speaking on a San Diego Comic-Con panel this week, Gotham Knights Creative Director Patrick Redding put theories about Batman’s presumed return to rest.

According to IGN, the developer told SDCC audiences the Dark Knight is “really dead.” He’ll die in the opening minutes of the experience, in fact, his death serving to set up the overarching plot.

Given DC’s propensity for resurrecting the character in the last 15 years or so of comics continuity, embuing Batman’s death with some sense of finality in Gotham Knights and potential sequels would certainly subvert expectations.

Redding also confirmed the Joker’s absence in the upcoming open-world title, which comes as somewhat of a shock since he played such an integral part in the Arkham series – even when others were billed as the main villain.

Fortunately, the wait to see how WB Games Montréal tackles all of the above and more will soon come to an end.

Gotham Knights launches across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms on October 25. WB Games recently confirmed the title will not land on last-gen consoles.