Google Stadio Pro October 2021: Free game predictions, full game list

Google Stadia is set to reveal more games for Pro subscribers. Here’s all we know for October.

Google Stadia has done a fair job in putting together a roster of free games for their Stadia Pro users. Whether you’re in the mood for timeless fun with a game like Terraria, or on the hunt for something big in Ark: Survival Evolved, there’s something to please everyone on the platform’s subscription-based service.

Here’s all we know about October’s additions to the service.

When will Stadia Pro free games for October be revealed?

With the spooky season approaching, we’d be very surprised if we didn’t get another horror title to sit alongside the likes of Little Nightmares 2. Still, Google’s additions are usually a wild mix of indie darlings, newer releases, and older titles like last month’s addition of Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition.

With that said, it’s tough to say what could arrive – and when they’ll be announced. Google often waits until the last moment to reveal the next month’s games, so we could hear as late as September 30.

Thankfully, they arrive nice and early in the month – expect the games to be playable on October 1.

Stadia Pro Full Game List

September’s additions are noted in bold.