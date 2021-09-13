Google Stadio Pro October 2021: Free game predictions, full game list

Google Stadia is set to reveal more games for Pro subscribers. Here’s all we know for October.
Google Stadia has done a fair job in putting together a roster of free games for their Stadia Pro users. Whether you’re in the mood for timeless fun with a game like Terraria, or on the hunt for something big in Ark: Survival Evolved, there’s something to please everyone on the platform’s subscription-based service.
Here’s all we know about October’s additions to the service.
Read more: Everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in October
When will Stadia Pro free games for October be revealed?
With the spooky season approaching, we’d be very surprised if we didn’t get another horror title to sit alongside the likes of Little Nightmares 2. Still, Google’s additions are usually a wild mix of indie darlings, newer releases, and older titles like last month’s addition of Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition.
Advertisement
- Read More: Google Stadia Pro for September
With that said, it’s tough to say what could arrive – and when they’ll be announced. Google often waits until the last moment to reveal the next month’s games, so we could hear as late as September 30.
Thankfully, they arrive nice and early in the month – expect the games to be playable on October 1.
Stadia Pro Full Game List
September’s additions are noted in bold.
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- AVICII Invector
- Blue Fire
- Crayta: Premium Edition
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- The Darkside Detective
- DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders
- Epistory – Typing Chronicles
- Everspace
- F1 2020
- Figment
- Floor Kids
- Giganotosaurus: The Game
- GRIME
- Hitman: The Complete First Season
- Human: Fall Flat Stadia Edition
- Ice Age: Scrats Nutty Adventure
- It Came From Space & Ate Our Brain
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
- Killer Queen Black
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Master
- Little Big Workshop
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- Little Nightmares II
- Moonlighter
- MotoGP20
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- PAW Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PixelJunk Raiders
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Breakthrough Edition
- République
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Street Power Football
- Terraria
- Trine 4
- Valkyria Chronicles 4
- Wave Break
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA