Google has its own battle royale game but it’s not what you think

A new addition to Google Doodle is a battle royale game where you compete with others as a popcorn kernel, and here’s everything to know about it.

Normally, when people think about the battle royale genre, usually popular titles such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, or PUBG come to mind. Who would’ve thought that Google would eventually launch an interactive game of this genre – but here we are, thanks to the tech giant’s new Google Doodle addition.

To celebrate Popcorn Day on September 25, 2024, Google has launched a popcorn-themed battle royale game. The goal of this game is pretty simple: as a popcorn kernel, you have to avoid turning into popcorn.

Here, you’ll be pitted against other players who are in the same hot pan as you. In the middle of the pan, there’s this huge butter that will rain the entire place with projectiles.

Google There are three different types of Popcorn Kernels you can choose to play as, and one of them has the ability to use a shield.

You’ll need to use your arrow keys to dodge these projectiles and hold on for as long as possible to outlive others. While you don’t exactly gun down enemies like in traditional battle royales, at the start of the game, you get to choose the type of popcorn kernel you want to play.

Feeling bold? The one with the ability that lets you catch the projectile and throw it to others to make them more miserable might just be perfect for you.

Otherwise, you could choose the one that can heal or put up a temporary shield if you prefer to play it safe. It’s all up to you.

In the game, these abilities can be activated simply by pressing the spacebar. There’s also an option at the beginning that allows you to play the game with a squad.

Overall, this is a cute and light battle royale game that’s just as entertaining. Playing this game can also be a great way to brush up your skills if you used to play bullet hell games from the Touhou series as it has a pretty similar projectile and dodging mechanic.