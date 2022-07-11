Goldeneye remaster reportedly delayed due to ongoing Ukraine conflict

Sam Comrie . 2 hours ago

The highly coveted Goldeneye 007 remaster has reportedly been delayed due to the ongoing Ukraine/Russia conflict.

Developers RARE changed the landscape of movie tie-in games with Goldeneye 007 on the N64. A remaster of the landmark FPS has allegedly been in the works for some time, with an array of leaks all but seemingly confirming its existence.

It was expected that the remaster would release in 2022, but a new report alleges that the game has been delayed due to the Ukraine/Russia conflict.

Goldeneye 007 Remaster “still in limbo” according to insider

VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb claims that the Goldeneye 007 remaster won’t be released just yet, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Responding to a series of tweets, Grubb said “Goldeneye is still in limbo because of the war. 1 v 100’s team lead left Microsoft.”

While the known leaker didn’t offer any further specifics for Goldeneye’s future, Grubb added that ” I don’t know what that means for the game” when referring to the change in development staff.

This follows on from Grubb’s report back in March, which claimed the game’s content was another factor keeping the game from seeing a definitive release date.

Grubb said that “I think that if it were planned to be announced, that’s probably been put on hold due to GoldenEye’s Soviet/Russian-military-heavy plot and characters.”

A Goldeneye remaster has been considered multiple times over the years, with the 2010 title Goldeneye Reloaded acting as the next best thing till the original returns on modern consoles.