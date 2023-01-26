GoldenEye 007 remaster finally locks in Nintendo Switch & Xbox Game Pass release

The GoldenEye 007 remaster is finally on the way, with a release date for the game confirmed giving fans the chance to dive back into the classic shooter at the end of January 2023.

After teasing the remaster last year, the release date for the updated GoldenEye 007 has finally been revealed. The remaster was first revealed back in June 2022, with fans waiting with bated breath for the updated version to drop on consoles ever since.

However, since these initial rumors, details about the remaster have been few and far between. That is, up until recently, with the game now being confirmed for The Nintendo Switch and Game Pass.

Article continues after ad

GoldenEye 007 remaster launching on Game Pass and Switch January 27, 2023

For those wanting to get their hands on the game, it will go live on these select consoles on January 27. Developer Rare – who worked on the original title 25 years ago, shared the exciting news online. A launch trailer dropping alongside the announcement.

The remaster promises to be a “faithful adaptation” of the original game. At the time of writing, a PC or PlayStation release is yet to be mentioned or confirmed. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if the GoldenEye 007 remaster does drop on these platforms down the line.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Last year, the beloved shooter turned 25 years old. As a result, Dexerto sat down with one of the game’s developers, Grant Kirkhope, to chat about the legacy of the game and how, all these years later, people still play it and adore it.

Article continues after ad

“I’m glad people still want to play it. I think that nostalgia really does play a big part of that game, began Kirhope. “If you’re part of somebody’s childhood and even in the smallest way, it’s such a special thing that’s not lost on me.”

And when finally asked if he would ever work on another James Bond game, Kirkhope was quick to jump at the chance: “Sign me up. I’ll start tomorrow. I’d love to do it.”

For all the latest gaming news and content, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.