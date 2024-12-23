Goddess of Victory Nikke x Stellar Blade collab reveal has fans going wild

Shift Up has finally revealed that the Goddess of Victory Nikke x Stellar Blade collab is on the way, and players can’t wait for Eve’s arrival.

On December 23, 2024, Shift Up released the Goddess of Victory Nikke Special Christmas livestream. During the 35-minute presentation, players were treated to gameplay of upcoming events, free Recruitment Tickets, and the new character Rapi: Red Hood.

There were also details about the new Favorite Items as well as the Over-Spec wishlist function. However, despite all the hype surrounding the Rapi Red Hood banner, players were quickly drawn to the one reveal in particular – the Goddess of Victory Nikke x Stellar Blade collab.

Article continues after ad

Nikke x Stellar Blade collab revealed

Towards the end of the Goddess of Victory Nikke banner, the devs played a 14-second promotional clip of the upcoming Stellar Blade collab. During the brief video, we see Eve hurtling through the air before plunging her Blood Edge into a Rapture. The mechanical beast quickly explodes before panning out to Eve’s character model and revealing a ruined city.

Article continues after ad

While no release date or gameplay of Eve was shown, that hasn’t stopped Nikke players from sharing their excitement on X/Twitter. “This was the best XMAS present I could have asked for from Shift Up, thank you so much for revealing it! Now, make Eve a permanent Abnormal unit in the game.”

Article continues after ad

This news comes directly after Shift Up also announced that Goddess of Victory Nikke would be getting a Neon Genesis Evangelion collab in February 2025. It’s certainly a busy time for Nikke fans, but the community is hopeful that Eve won’t be the only character added as part of the Stellar Blade crossover.

“Please make Tachy and Raven also available options in the collab!” Meanwhile, other commenters want Shift Up to also add Nikke content to Stellar Blade.

Article continues after ad

“I hope this collab goes both ways, where Stellar Blade also gets Nikke stuff… not just outfits for Eve,” wrote one fan. “I also hope we get extra missions where Eve can fight Raptures with a Rapture boss at the end of the level.”

Article continues after ad

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time Stellar Blade has received a collab – after all, the Nier Automata collab introduced 2B outfits and characters like Emil. So, hopefully, we’ll see two crossovers in 2025.