God of War Ragnarok’s graphics modes leaked by retailer

Brianna Reeves . 1 hour ago

UK retailer ShopTo has seemingly leaked details about God of War Ragnarok’s graphics modes in an email to customers.

Sony and developer SIE Santa Monica Studio finally broke their silence about God of War Ragnarok last week.

In addition to announcing the sequel’s November 2022 launch date, the publisher and developer also announced three different special editions – Digital Deluxe, Collector’s, and Jötnar.

The pricier of the three, the Jötnar Edition, 7-Inch vinyl record, three-piece pin set, the Legendary Draupnir Ring, Yggdrasil Cloth Map of the Nine Realms, and a 16-inch Mjölnir replica.

Now even more details about the next God of War have come to life courtesy of a UK retailer.

ShopTo outs God of War Ragnarok’s graphics modes

Sony Interactive Entertainment Kratos and Freya in God of War Ragnarok.

GamesRadar reports that an email sent to ShopTo customers about pre-orders outlines a few previously unrevealed in-game features, specifically those concerning graphics modes.

According to the email’s text, Ragnarok players will have the option to “switch between full 4K resolution at a targeted 30 frames per second, or dynamic resolution upscaled to 4K at a targeted 60fps.”

By now, this seems pretty standard fare for a cross-gen game, yet that doesn’t mean this will remain the status quo for Kratos’ latest adventure.

First-party PlayStation titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart previously received post-launch patches that added another graphics option.

The extra option came in the form of Performance RT, a middle ground that runs games in a lower resolution with ray tracing and 60fps enabled. And Horizon Forbidden West recently received a “balanced” 40fps mode.

Santa Monica Studio could simiarly boost God of War Ragnarok’s graphics modes somewhere down the line.

At launch, though, it appears players will have to choose between full 4K and a lower frame rate or upscaled 4K and the coveted 60fps.