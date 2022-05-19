60 new God of War Ragnarok features revealed for Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Sony Santa Monica Studios has revealed a boatload of new accessibility features for God of War Ragnarok, in celebration of Global Accessibility Awareness Day.

The PlayStation blog post was written by Lead UX Designer Mila Pavlin and detailed a slew of new and revamped options and features coming to the God of War Ragnarok.

The first big addition Pavlin detailed was bringing over features from God of War on PC into Ragnarok. This includes the likes of Auto Sprint, Always on Reticle, choosing Aim Style, and choosing Block Style.

These tweaks were popular accessibility options for PC players, which will no doubt please many others when Ragnarok arrives on consoles sometime this year.

New accessibility features in God of War Ragnarok

Next, Pavlin dove into all the new features coming to the game, starting with Subtitle and Caption improvement.

Among the new changes are a much-requested option to change the text size of subtitles.

Additionally, players will be able to adjust the color and size of speaker names and adjust subtitle backgrounds in a variety of ways.

Following the update on subtitles and captions, Pavlin discussed customizability for in-game Text and Icon size.

Sony Santa Monica listened to fan feedback on the small text size for God of War 2018, saying, “The highly requested feature from God of War (2018) is back and better than ever! You asked for a comfortable reading experience when playing from a couch, so we listened.”

Controller Remapping was the next topic Pavlin broke down, saying the team had “rebuilt our controller remapping system” which will allow players to fully customize button layouts. Choosing from a wide range of presets as well as remapping individual buttons are among the highlights.

Finally, the post detailed High Contrast Mode for color-blind or other visually impaired players.

This mode will apply a vibrant color layer to in-game models such as enemies and NPCs to help them stand out against backgrounds.

All in all, the full post details over 60 accessibility options that everyone can adjust to their personal preferences and needs.

Pavlin ends the post by saying the team is “committed to improving accessibility and customization for everyone” and that they are “so thankful for all the support” from the team of consultants they worked with to make this possible.

Below is a full list of the accessibility features detailed in the PlayStation Blog Post: