God of War Ragnarok official graphics modes revealed for PS5 & PS4

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

The dev team behind God of War Ragnarok have revealed what the different graphics modes will look like on the PS5 and PS4 ahead of the game’s release.

God of War Ragnarok is right around the corner. With the game set to release on November 9, developer Santa Monica Studio’s have released the different graphics modes for the game ahead of time.

First-party PlayStation titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart previously received post-launch patches that added another graphics option. However, rather than adding them in later like they have previously, God of War Ragnarok has sorted out these different graphics options ahead of time.

The developer uploaded an image on their official Twitter page outlining the different graphic modes, and here’s what they exactly entail.

Sony Santa Monica Good news for those wanting crisp God of War Ragnarok gameplay: the graphics modes are insane.

God of War: Ragnarök PS5 and PS4 Graphics modes

The upcoming sequel offers up a variety of different graphics modes for players to get the most out of their experience, as well as customize the visuals to suit their wants.

For PS5 users, there are six different combinations:

Favor Performance

Favor Performance + HFR

Favor Perfromance + HFR + VRR

Favor Quality

Favor Quality + HFR

Favor Quality + HFR + VRR

If you favor performance, expect to hit at least 60 FPS, or even higher. If you favor quality, you can expect to have native 4K resolution the whole way through, but only around 30-40 FPS.

For PS4 users, Santa Monica Studios have detailed three different graphics modes:

Pro Favor Perfromance

Pro Favor Quality

Standard

This will always cap out at around 30 FPS with UHD quality of between 1080p and 1650p.

God of War Ragnarök is set to release on November 9, 2022. Keep checking with Dexerto when the game releases for our official review as well as a variety of different guides and tips we’ll have ready for you to dive into.