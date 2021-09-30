God of War Kratos voice actor takes blame for Ragnarok’s delay

Christopher Judge, the voice of Kratos, says that God of War Ragnarok was delayed by Santa Monica Studios due to his rehabbing from surgery.

God of War Ragnarok’s first trailer was revealed on September 9, giving a glimpse into what players can expect from the 2018 installment’s long-awaited sequel.

We also have some more news regarding internal delays the game’s development went through, with the voice actor for Kratos cluing us in on what went down behind the scenes.

God of War Ragnarok’s delay reasoning

Kratos’ voice actor, Christopher Judge, revealed that he was the reason the game had received internal delays after initially aiming for a release date in 2021.

In a string of tweets he laid out the actual reason for the game’s rescheduling, writing, “In my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and, knee surgery. They waited for me to rehab…”

No threats, no ,” who do you think you are?” Nothing but love and support. And @SonySantaMonica has never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this company from top to bottom, should give us hope. What they did for the crew is way more… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

Judge added that the company showed him “nothing but love and support” during his recovery process from some traumatic injuries. He also lauded praise upon the developers of God of War, saying, “Everyone involved in the GofW franchise puts their hearts and souls in every frame you see.”

That I can’t talk about, but I’ve said to all involved, it’s not he classiest thing that ive EVER heard about in this business. Everyone involved in the GofW franchise puts their hearts and souls in every frame you see. I want thank everyone that’s has allowed me to play… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

Judge said Santa Monica Studios hadn’t publicly announced the delay or reasonings for it, allowing him to recover from his surgery in peace.