Girls’ Frontline 2’s Endless Projections mode is proving unbeatable for F2P players

Whether it’s new character releases like the limited Makiatto banner, campaign expansions, or events, Girls’ Frontline 2 is no stranger to pumping out updates that keep players invested. However, they’re now struggling to keep up.

GFL2 devs have kicked off the New Year in style with free Collapse Pieces and Intelligence Puzzle login rewards, new Makiatto’s Rhapsody Quartet challenges, and the introduction of the Endless Projections mode.

It’s the latter that is causing quite a stir within the community, with players finding it difficult to keep their teams leveled. Endless Projections is the latest challenge-style mode that sees players take on waves of tough enemies.

However, players are required to field two teams and level up both to rank 40+ if they wish to complete the event. As you can imagine, this has proven hard for F2P players and those who have not been playing since release.

GFL2 players are struggling to beat Endless Projections

To make matters worse, the event is only up for two weeks, which many players believe isn’t enough time to get through all the content.

“I think it’s too early for game modes requiring the use of a second team,” wrote one frustrated player on the GFL2 Reddit page.

“While it’s possible to make do without those rewards, some stages require high scores to unlock, making it nearly unavoidable. This is especially hard to do since a secondary team is often significantly under-leveled compared to your main team due to the high resource cost of leveling up characters in this game.”

Unlike past events, players have to purely rely on their own Dolls and can’t temporarily use other players’ units. While the added Intelligence Puzzles event will help under-leveled players level up their teams, it will still prove difficult for those who haven’t been lucky enough to get any meta characters with their banner pulls.

Sunborn Endless Projections is proving tricky to beat in GFL2.

Each character requires Combat Reports, Analysis Blueprints, Neural Helixes, Sardis Gold, and weapon Attachments. Players often need to farm hundreds if not thousands of these, which can take a lot of time and stamina.

This isn’t a problem in the long run, but the community believes that the devs jumped the gun when it comes to adding Endless Projections. “Yup, I also think it’s too early, especially this new event. I don’t know what Mica’s reason for deciding this,” commented another player.

Others were keen to highlight that the latest event seems to be catered towards whales, with F2P not being considered. “I agree. The event was too early, in my opinion, mats for building more than 1 team is so hard to gather unless you are a whale. I was hoping at least they released the event next month.”

If you’re currently struggling with the event, then we recommend splitting your main team into two. This will ensure that both team comps have your best DPS units. Of course, you could always look at our best GFL2 characters tier list and formulate a powerful team from there.

