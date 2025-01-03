Girls’ Frontline 2 devs finally break silence on missing Steam release

Girls’ Frontline 2 devs have finally revealed details about the Steam release of the game, providing players with a much-needed update.

GFL2’S Steam release was originally meant to go live on 3 December 2024, alongside the game’s global launch. However, the popular gacha game’s Steam page has remained dormant and no longer has any release date.

This has led to a lot of frustrations from within the community, especially those who wish to play on Valve’s client. Since release, GFL2 has received several meaty updates, with new banner characters and the Platoon feature being added. But for many, it’s the Steam release that is one of the most anticipated additions.

Fortunately, it looks like fans won’t have to wait too much longer as Lead Producer, Yuzhong, took to X to address the issue via Q&A.

GFL2 Steam release details revealed

“Since the announcement of the Steam version, it has garnered significant attention from many Commanders. Currently, we are fully focused on advancing its development,” said the developer.

“If all goes well, the Steam version is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025. The publishing rights will vary depending on the region and the specific regional distribution arrangements will be consistent with those on mobile.”

Fortunately, GFL2 does support cross-progression. This means you’ll be able to pick up exactly where you left off, as long as you play via the same release version (Darkwinter or Haoplay).

Yuzhong also provided updates on the Dormitory experience, which will include interactable furniture and a variety of customization options. One such interaction showed the Commander watching a horror film with Makiatto, demonstrating the kinds of unique animations players can expect to see from the new update.

A Weapon Gallery is also in the works, which will enable Commanders to display their arsenal and view them on a more realistic scale. So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the GFL2 Steam release.

While you wait, be sure to check out our GFL2 tier list and codes page to claim some free pulls for the game’s current banner.