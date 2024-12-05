Are Girls’ Frontline 2 servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is now live, giving players the chance to delve into the XCOM-style action. However, like most live service games, GFL2 servers may occasionally go down and prevent you from logging into your account.

Girls’ Frontline 2 is quickly shaping up to be one of the most popular gacha games of the year, already smashing its pre-registration milestones. So far, players have been busy rolling on the game’s current banners and rerolling for the best characters in the game.

However, just like other free-to-play gacha games, GFL2 server maintenance is inevitable. After all, new characters, updates, and bugfixes need to be applied to keep things running smoothly.

So, if you’re currently delving into the game and have encountered issues logging in, then our GFL2 server status hub has you covered.

Are Girls’ Frontline 2 servers down?

Sunborn

No, The Girls’ Frontline 2 servers are currently online. This means you’ll be able to access the game on mobile and PC without any issues.

If you do find yourself struggling to log into your account or find a server error message, then it’s recommended that you first do the following before contacting support:

Check your WiFi router : You may find that there are network outages or issues impacting speed/stability in your area.

: You may find that there are network outages or issues impacting speed/stability in your area. Download the latest updates: Ensure you have downloaded the latest version of Girls’ Frontline 2.

Ensure you have downloaded the latest version of Girls’ Frontline 2. I nstall the latest drivers and PC updates: Outdated drivers and system software can cause problems, so check you have the latest firmware.

Outdated drivers and system software can cause problems, so check you have the latest firmware. Uninstall and reinstall Girls’ Frontline 2: Sometimes a fresh install can fix your issue as some files may have been corrupted.

If you’re still encountering problems connecting to the game’s server, then you’ll need to wait until the servers come back online.

How to check server status

You can check the server status by heading over to Girls’ Frontline 2’s official X account, Discord, and Reddit page. It’s here where the developers make official announcements on future server maintenance and bugs.

Be sure to bookmark our GLF2 server page as well, as we’ll be updating this article when any maintenance downtime occurs.

