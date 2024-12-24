Girls’ Frontline 2 Platoon system: Release date, game modes, rewards & more

Girls’ Frontline 2 guilds enable players to team up with other Commanders, so here’s how you can make a Platoon and what game modes and rewards are on offer.

Platoons are the latest addition to Girls Frontline 2 and they come packed with Gunsmoke Frontline – a new game mode that will test your skills. By facing off against waves of enemies and taking down deadly bosses, you’ll also be able to claim some free rewards.

Everything from Collapse Pieces to Sardis Gold and even free Papasha dupes are on offer. So, to help break down the new Platoon update and the game modes within it, our guild guide has everything you need to know.

The Girls’ Frontline 2 guild system will be released on December 26, 2024.

How to create & join a guild in Girls’ Frontline 2?

Sunborn

To join or create a guild (Platoon) in GFL2 you first need to reach Commander level 20. Once you’ve met this requirement, you can search for the ID of a Platoon you wish to join or create one by spending 200 Collapse Pieces.

If you’re the guild leader, you’ll be able to assign a Platoon Name, customize the Platoon’s Emblem, and select the Platoon’s Tags. It’s important to note, that the Platoon Leader will be responsible for managing the Platoon and its members.

Girls’ Frontline 2 guild details

Platoons are guilds that enable players to work together to claim rewards and complete daily targets. After joining a Platoon, members can accumulate Construction Points by completing the Daily Patrol and participating in Gunsmoke Frontline game mode to help level up the Platoon.

As the Platoon’s level increases, the member capacity, Daily Patrol rewards, and Daily Supplies rewards will also increase, giving you access to new rewards

Upon reaching certain Platoon levels, additional stat bonuses will be available to Dolls in Gunsmoke Frontline.

Gunsmoke Frontline game mode

Sunborn

Gunsmoke Frontline consists of Outpost Battles and Decisive Battles, with each player receiving two entries per day to participate. Outpost Battles are your usual battlefield affair, where Commanders earn points by taking down regular enemies.

Decisive Battles are unlocked at level 60 and provide a significant challenge, requiring players to deplete boss health bars to gain points. However, to make things a little easier, the Platoon will receive buffs via Frontline Aid and Additional Aid.

Frontline Aid is active for every battle, while Additional Aid is randomly generated daily. It’s important to note, that players can only one Additional Aid per battle and each Additional Aid can only be selected once per day, so use them wisely!

Platoon rewards

Sunborn

After completing Daily Patrol or by participating in Gunsmoke Frontline, the Platoon will occasionally grant all guild members free rewards. Rewards will also be given out for reaching certain milestones, and range from Sardis Gold to Transcription Conductors.

Rewards are generated daily at each server reset and have an expiration time, so be sure to claim them each day.

Free Papasha (Elite Doll) upgrades

As part of the Platoon integration, players will be able to use Reputation to upgrade Papasha and her signature weapon Svarog to their maximum Fortification level and maximum Calibration level. You can claim Papasha for free by logging in on December 26.

Be sure to check out our Papasha guide to see what her best team comp and weapons are, so that you can maximize her damage.

Now that you know everything about Girls’ Frontline 2’s new guild system, be sure to check out our codes page to get some free items you can use on the game’s current banner.