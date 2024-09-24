Gaming

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium – How to pre-register & all rewards

Rishov Mukherjee
A promotional material for Girls' Frontline 2; Exilium.Sunborn

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilum is an upcoming free-to-play gacha by Sunborn Network Technology and you can now pre-register for the game to get some exciting rewards.

The world of Chinese gacha games is quite populated right now with Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero, and Wuthering Waves being the frontrunners. However, Girls Frontline 2: Exilium is a new competitor arriving soon.

Set in 2064 where an organization of bounty hunters is responsible for dealing with the ELID, animals who mutated due to long exposure to Collapse radiation. Pre-registration began on September 24, 2024, and we’ve got a rundown of how it works, and the rewards you can get below.

How to pre-register for Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium

Here are the steps you need to follow if you want to pre-register:

Step 1: Visit the website

A screenshot from the Girls Frontline 2; Exilium websiteSunborn
Visit the official website to start the pre-registration process.

The first step is to visit the official website for the game, which you can do via this link.

Once you’re on the website, in the opening section you’ll notice a button that says Pre-register via Email. Click on it.

Step 2: Enter your details

Once you click on Pre-register via Email, a new tab will open. In this tab, select your preferred platform, enter your email ID, and a verification code.

The verification code is the captcha you will notice right beside the box as shown in the image below.

A screenshot from the Girls Frontline 2: Exilium websiteDexerto / Sunborn
Enter all details to complete the registration process.

Once done, click on Pre-Register. You will receive a small text in the middle of your screen that says Completed.

All pre-registration and follower bonus rewards

A list of pre-registration rewards for Girls Frontline 2: ExiliumSunborn
Pre-registration and follower rewards for Girls’ Frontline 2 have been announced.

The rewards for the game have been divided into two sections that we’ve broken down into separate tables below:

Pre-registration rewards

Pre-registration GoalReward
500,000Sardis Gold x10000
1,000,000Combat Report x5000
2,000,000Collapse Piece x300
3,000,000Access Permission x10
4,000,000Cheeta x1
5,000,000Access Permission x10

The pre-registration rewards will be distributed once the game launches provided the goals are met.

Follower Bonus

Platform GoalsRewards
X (Twitter)100,000Collapse Piece x150
Facebook20000Collapse Piece x150

Follower rewards will be distributed after launch depending on how many players follow the game on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

That’s all you need to know about pre-registration and corresponding rewards for Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium. Stay tuned if you want to learn more about the game and play it in the future.

