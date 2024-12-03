Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium features a handful of characters (Dolls) you can pull on the game’s banners and some can also be added to your roster for free.

The latest release looking to rival Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail is Girls’ Frontline 2: Elixium. This is a tactical turn-based game where you’ll need to think carefully about which units you place on the battlefield.

You can get new units via the gacha system but for anyone who doesn’t want to dive into that, Sunborn has included some free Dolls, and here’s how to unlock them.

All Free characters & how to unlock

Character Rarity Role Signature Weapon How to unlock Cheeta Standard Doll Support MP7 – SMG Cheeta was part of the pre-registration rewards for Girls’ Frontline 2.



As the required amount of registrations were completed, she is available for all players to claim. Groza Standard Doll Bulwark OTs-14 – Assault Rifle Groza is part of the [Appraisel Objectives] Event rewards so progressing in the event will eventually unlock her for free. Vepley Elite Doll Vanguard Vepr-12 – Shotgun Vepley is part of the [Appraisel Objectives] Event rewards so progressing in the event will eventually unlock her for free.

How many free characters are there in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium?

During its global launch, the game includes three Dolls that can be obtained for free.

As time goes on, however, there will likely be more exclusive events and promotions that give players the chance to get new units at no extra cost.

Best free Dolls

Out of the current units you can get for free Cheeta and Groza are the ones we would recommend running. Although Vepley is an Elite Doll she’s not as effective as the other two.

Cheeta can buff both herself and her allies in combat with her Surprise Box Ultimate. The Blazing Assault II buff she gives herself increases her attack by 15%. She’ll also apply three random buffs to her teammates for 2 turns.

Groza deals some powerful AoE damage that works wonders in the early game, and while she won’t be as strong as you progress, she’s an excellent unit to have at the start.

Those are all the free characters we know about in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium so far. For more on the game, check out how to reroll and redeem codes.