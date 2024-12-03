Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium codes (December 2024) – How to redeem codes, Sardis Gold & Access Permission

Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium is a brand new title from developer Sunborn, and you can use redeem codes to get free resources in the game.

The latest gacha looking to rival the likes of Honkai Star Rail, and Genshin Impact is Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium. This action-packed title delivers a turn-based tactical spin on the genre with unique characters and weapons to pull on the current banners.

When you’re not on the battlefield dealing with enemies, you should claim codes whenever they’re made available to get some neat rewards including Sardis Gold, Access Permission, and more.

Active Girls Frontline 2: Exilium rewards

There are currently six codes to redeem in the game which have been checked and verified to be working as of December 3, 2024.

Code Items GFL2GIFT (new) x10 Access Permission, x10,000 Sardis Gold GFL2OTS14 (new) x10,000 Sardis Gold, x100 Collapse Piece GFL2SUOMI (new) x10 Premium Access Permission, x1,000 Combat Report GF2EXILIUM (new) x10 Access Permission, 10,000 Sardis Gold GFL2REWARD (new) 10,000 Sardis Gold, x100 Collapse Piece 1203GFL2 (new) x100 Collapse Piece, x1,000 Combat Report

The codes above offer various rewards, so we advise redeeming them as soon as possible. They expire a month after the server opens, which means you can claim them until January 3, 2024.

How to redeem codes

To redeem codes in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium, follow either of the steps below:

Method 1

Head to the game’s official website.

Enter your UID in the first box, and copy & paste a Redeem Code in the second one as seen in the image below.

in the first box, and copy & paste a in the second one as seen in the image below. Enter the Verification Code that appears on-screen, and hit the “Redeem” button.

Dexerto / Sunborn You can redeem codes via the game’s official website.

Method 2

Once you’ve logged into Girls Frontline 2, click the “ Settings” button in the bottom left corner of the game’s main interface

in the of the game’s Select [Redeem Code] on the bottom right corner of the Personal Information page .

on the of the . Type your code in and hit enter.

It’s important to note that due to possible delays, your rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail within 24 hours of redeeming a code. So, don’t worry if they don’t show up right away.

List of expired codes

There are no expired codes in the game currently, but whenever active codes are no longer available, we’ll be sure to move them into the table below.

Code Item – –

What are Girls’ Frontline 2 codes used for?

Codes in Girls’ Frontline 2 can be used to access various resources, including Sardis Gold, Access Permission, Premium Access Permission, Combat Report, and Collapse Piece.

All of these things will be handy to have throughout your journey in the game, so be sure to take advantage of codes whenever they’re available.

