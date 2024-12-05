All Girls’ Frontline 2 events: Sojourners of the Glass Island rewards

The first Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium event, Sojourners of the Glass Island, is well underway and players have the chance to get a free SR character, free Collapse Pieces, Access Permissions, and Targeted Access Permissions.

Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, GFL2 holds events where players can play minigames to earn free rewards. This is incredibly useful to every player who’s looking to get free banner pulls needed to unlock the game’s best characters.

There are currently three parts to the Sojourners of the Glass Island event, with each one having different mechanics. So, to give you the lowdown on all of them, we’ve covered exactly what each one entails, as well as the best rewards you need to get during the event period.

Current GFL2 events

Sojourners of the Glass Island

Sunborn

The latest Girls’ Frontline 2 event is Sojourners of the Glass Island, which runs from December 3, 2024, until December 25, 2024, 22:59 (UTC-4).

To take part in the event, you’ll need to reach Commander Level 20. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to access the three minigames below:

Sojourners Part 1 + Part 2

In Sojourners, players clear stages with their chosen four-party team comp. It’s essentially the regular grid-based game mode, so you’ll be familiar with this if you’ve already been playing through the main story campaign.

It’s important to note, that Hazard Patrol starts on normal difficulty and does gradually get harder, so be prepared to level up your characters and grind if you need to. While you can clear these stages with any character, we recommend using our GFL2 tier list to help give you an edge.

There will also be a Challenge Mode for Part 1 and Part 2 that will be revealed later in the event, which will unlock on December 10 and December 17.

Hazard Patrol

Sunborn Hazard Patrol is a roguelike minigame that features buffs and bosses.

Hazard Patrol is a roguelike minigame where you patrol an area with your chosen team, fight enemies, and collect buffs that will assist you in combat. If you happen to click on a tile with an enemy unit, you’ll be taken to the game’s regular grid-based combat mode.

Simply click your way through each floor, taking care to pick up all the loot on the map, and then defeat the boss to progress on to the next mission.

Wasteland Impact

Wasteland Impact is essentially an Infinity Nikki-inspired mini-game, where players choose a Doll and take control of their weapon. You’ll need to use your mouse or mobile touch controls to fire at the waves of incoming enemies.

You’ll need to achieve A and S-rank clear times if you want to claim all the Wasteland Supply Missions, so be sure to choose your best character for those quick clear times.

Girls’ Frontline 2 event rewards

Sunborn Lotta is one of the best rewards from the GLF2 event.

The Sojourners event will reward you with various items after you’ve completed a mission requirement. There’s also an Event Shop where you can buy items using Soaring Bird Badges and Obsolete Components. We’ve listed the best rewards below:

Lotta (free SR unit)

Basic Info Key

Access Permission

Targeted Access Permission

Sardis Gold

Collapse Piece

Common Keys

Steel Shadow Sight (weapon skin)

Dusk Shadow Blue Blade (weapon skin)

Steel Shadow (weapon skin)

M1 Super 90 (Shotgun)

Are there any upcoming events?

There are no details about any upcoming events in Girls’ Frontline 2. However, given the live service nature of the game, we can expect there to be plenty more events added in the future.

When new events are announced, we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon to see what rewards and minigames are available.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our banner guide to see who you can get, and which characters you should prioritize rerolling for in our tier list.