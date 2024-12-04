What is the current banner in Girls’ Frontline 2? All banners explained

Banners in Girls’ Frontline 2: Exilium lets players unlock new Elite Dolls and add them to their rosters. So, here are all the current character banners and weapon banners you can roll on.

The current Girls’ Frontline 2 banner rotation allows players to obtain new characters and try out different team comps in the game. Like most gacha games, these banners rotate regularly and can drastically change the meta.

Now that the global version of GFL2 has officially been released, if you’re looking to spend your hard-earned Premium Permissions and Standard Permissions on the latest banners, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

There are a total of six banners in Girls’ Frontline 2, all of which are separated into the following categories:

Begin banner Standard banner Suomi banner Ullrid banner Rectix weapon banner Unspoken Calling weapon banner

When do the banners end?

The current GFL2 banners will run from December 3 to December 25, 2024. However, the game’s standard banner will be permanently available and won’t expire on the date posted above.

Sunborn

Beginner banner

As the name suggests, the beginner banner is only available to new players. Every Girls’ Frontline 2 account gets 50 pulls on this banner, and after you have used up your 50 pulls, the beginner banner will no longer be available.

Unlike pulls on the game’s limited character and limited weapon banners, the beginner banner has a 20% discount and requires only eight Standard Permissions to perform a 10 pull.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, you’re guaranteed to get an Elite Doll before or when you hit the 50 pull cap, which makes this a must for every player.

Sunborn

Standard banner

Just like in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Girls’ Frontline 2’s standard banner is permanent and will always remain in rotation. It’s important to note that all characters aside from the Elite Dolls featured in the limited banners can be pulled here.

Fortunately, Elite Dolls and Signature Weapons can be selected after you’ve performed 260 standard banner pulls. All the SSR characters and weapons can be found below:

Characters

Qiongjiu

Tololo

Sabrina

Vepley

Peritya

Mosin-Nagant

Weapons

Golden Melody: Assault Rifle

Optical Illusion: LMG

Mezzaluna: Shotgun

Heart Seeker: Shotgun

Planeta: Assault Rifle

Samosek: Sniper Rifle

Sunborn Qiongjiu is one of the best Dolls to aim for on the standard banner.

When it comes to choosing the SSR character, we recommend selecting either Qiongjiu or Tololo. These two characters are among the best DPS units in Girls’ Frontline 2 – in fact, they appear within the top spots of our GFL2 tier list.

It’s important to note that you’ll be guaranteed to pull a Standard Doll, Standard Weapon, Elite Doll, or Signature Weapon every 10 pulls. However, Elite Dolls and Signature Weapons have a 0.6% pull rate.

This rate goes up to 1.89% after you’ve made 58 pulls without securing an Elite Doll or weapon. So, bear the above statistics in mind when you’re trying to build Pity on the Standard banner.

Suomi banner (limited character)

Suomi is the first limited banner in Girls’ Frontline 2. This banner gives a 50% drop rate for this Elite Doll, so you’ll be guaranteed to get Suomi within 160 pulls. We can’t recommend this deadly Support enough as she is currently within the top spot of our Girls’ Frontline 2 tier list.

Sunborn

In fact, we’d even go as far as saying she is worth rerolling for. So, be sure to use your Premiumum Permissions to pull on this banner. The Suomi banner also comes with the following SR characters:

Groza (Bulwark)

Colphne (Support)

Ullrid banner (limited character)

While Nemesis may not be as good as Mosin-Nagant her long-range corrosive shots can make short work of your enemies. Meanwhile, Cheeta’s buffs can help your team out on the battlefield, so consider pulling on the Ullrid banner if you want to add these characters to your roster.

Sunborn

The next limited-time banner features the SSR Vanguard, Ullrid. Just like the Suomi banner, you have a 50% chance to secure Ullrid when pulling on her banner. Both Nemesis and Cheeta also have a rate up on this banner.

Rectrix weapon banner

Just like the Limited character banner, the limited weapon banner features the latest SSR weapon that comes with a boosted drop rate. In this case, players can spend premium pulls to get hold of the Rectrix – a deadly sword that is incredibly strong when paired with Ullrid.

Sunborn

The Rectrix banner also comes with three SR weapons. These are the following:

.50 Nemesis

MP7H1

Pluma Edge

It’s important to note, that the pull rate for obtaining the Signature weapon on the Limited weapon banner is 0.7%, but you’ll be guaranteed a Signature Weapon at 70 pulls.

Unspoken Calling weapon banner

The Unspoken Calling weapon banner features an incredibly powerful SMG, which is perfect for the SSR Support – Suomi. Again, the pull rate for obtaining the Signature weapon on the Limited weapon banner is 0.7%, but you’ll be guaranteed a Signature Weapon at 70 pulls.

Now that you know what the current banners are in Girls’ Frontline 2, you’ll be able to save your pulls for the best characters in the game. Alternatively, check out all the latest redeemable GFL2 codes on offer.