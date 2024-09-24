Ghost of Yotei revealed as Ghost of Tsushima sequel

A sequel to Ghost of Tsushima has finally been confirmed, Ghost of Yotei revealed during Sony’s September 2024 State of Play event.

Four years on from Jin Sakai’s triumphant debut, Sucker Punch is officially gearing up for a second tale with a new samurai, Atsu taking the lead role. A sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is indeed happening, and we got our first look at Sony’s State of Play broadcast.

While the first game took place on the titular Tsushima island, and the expansion took us to Iki island, the full-fledged sequel has us visiting Mount Yotei.

Taking place in 1603, hundreds of years after the first game, the sequel focuses on an entirely new protagonist in an entirely different conflict.

“We are beyond the edge of Japan. People come north to disappear, but you, you are hunting. And now, every Ronin here is after you,” a wounded character says in the trailer. “Still think you’re the hunter?”

Promising an adventure similar to that in Tsushima, Andrew Goldfarb, Sucker Punch Communications Manager, assured fans can expect much the same.

“We wanted to maintain the core pillars, playing as a wandering warrior in Feudal Japan, offering freedom to explore at your own pace, and highlighting the beauty of the world.”

Beyond that, fans can look forward to new innovations thanks to the PS5, including “new mechanics, gameplay improvements and even new weapons.” We did see a firearm at the end of the teaser.

An accompanying synopsis for the sequel reads as follows:

“Atsu sets out on a journey in the lands surrounding Mount Yotei, an area filled with sprawling grasslands, snowy tundras, and unexpected dangers.”

While no exact date was announced, Ghost of Yotei is on track for a 2025 release.

Sucker Punch, the first-party PlayStation studio, is best known for its work on the Infamous series and Sly Cooper before it. Continuing the tradition of serializing new properties under the Sony umbrella, Ghost has now become its own franchise too.