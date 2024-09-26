Ghost of Yotei is better off without Jin Sakai

Many Ghost of Tsushima fans are disappointed that Jin Sakai will not be the main protagonist of Ghost of Yotei, but here’s why this is a good thing.

The September 2024 State of Play gave us an early glimpse of the eagerly anticipated Ghost 2, which we now know as Ghost of Yotei. The sequel takes place in 1603, more than 300 years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima.

As the name suggests, Ghost of Yotei leaves the war-ravaged lands of Tsushima behind and sets its sights on the beautiful vistas of the Hokkaido region – an area known for its outstanding beauty.

This prospect alone should excite even the most skeptical armchair samurai, but for many fans, the omission of Jin Sakai has proven a tough pill to swallow. However, slicing Jin from the action isn’t a bad thing – in fact, I’d argue Ghost of Yoeti is all the better for it.

Jin’s journey is over

Sucker Punch Productions All good tales must come to an end.

Part of what makes Ghost of Tsushima so special is Jin’s very personal and deeply affecting journey. At the start of the game, Jin is fueled by his bitter hatred for the Mongol invaders that torment the people of Tsushima.

He is also constantly hounded by the death of his samurai father, Kazumasa Sakai, who was slain before his very eyes as a young boy. This tragic event weighs on him heavily, and throughout the game, Jin receives flashbacks as a never-ending reminder of how his inaction led to his father’s death.

Adding to this trauma is the internal struggle he has with upholding the samurai code, which dictates that he should fight his enemies with honor, and not from the shadows. Jin’s Lord uncle constantly reprimands his use of shinobi-style tactics, often flying into fits of rage at what his nephew is becoming.

What becomes distinctly apparent in Ghost of Tsushima is that Jin’s internal conflict is just as big, if not bigger than the external Mongol threat. Sucker Punch did a beautiful job showing these personal battles during the Iki Island expansion, where Jin finds himself at the mercy of the Eagle’s poison.

Sucker Punch Productions Where one story ends, another begins.

It’s here where his real-world memories of his father are mixed with the notion that he will one day face judgment from his ancestors over his actions. The Eagle preys upon Jin’s deep-rooted insecurities in the hopes of crushing him, but it’s only when he bravely confronts his past that he becomes capable of beating his inner demons.

Jin may have defeated Khotun Kahn, beaten The Eagle, and helped liberate his home from the Mongols, but it’s his inner battles that make Ghost of Tsushima a truly memorable masterpiece.

Resurrecting an old ghost for the sake of a sequel doesn’t seem right, especially when they’ve found their inner peace. Instead, it’s time to let go of the past and let Atsu’s journey take flight. Who knows, though, we may end up hearing the tale of a legendary ghost who once haunted the island of Tsushima.

