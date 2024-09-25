Ghost of Tsushima devs promise more releases beyond Yotei

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yotei won’t be the final game in the Ghost franchise, as confirmed by the developers soon after its reveal.

In Sony’s September State of Play for PlayStation, there were many exciting announcements and trailers. Palworld’s arrival on PS5, a new action-adventure Souls-like called Hell is Us, and a free Astro Bot DLC were all revealed.

Yet, the biggest announcement came during the livestream’s finale, where the long-awaited follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima was finally shown off in a cinematic trailer. This time though, it was not a typical sequel featuring the same protagonist, and it will be called Ghost of Yotei.

A New York Times article featuring an interview with the game’s creative directors, Nate Fox and Jason Connell, mentioned more titles beyond Ghost of Yotei.

Sucker Punch

The interview focused on the idea that this “sequel” to Ghost of Tsushima served as an expansion and creation of a fresh Sony franchise. But most notably, it stated that this IP would “include at least one movie and other spin-offs.”

The Ghost of Tsushima movie was previously announced back in 2021 with Chad Stahelski as its director, but so far Yotei has been the only other game revealed as part of the Ghost franchise.

Yotei will take place 300 years after the events of the first game and will feature a new female protagonist named Atsu. We’ll also be exploring Mount Yotei this time, an entirely different region of Japan, and now set in the Edo period.

As the article explained, the DNA of a Ghost game was about “transporting the player to the romance and beauty of feudal Japan.” Feudal Japan has a lot of potential for new and unique stories, so it’s no surprise to hear that more spin-offs were confirmed.

The usual outrage that hit Ghost of Yotei’s reveal won’t be able to stop this franchise in its tracks. This follow-up is set to release sometime in 2025.