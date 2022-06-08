GGST update 1.18 patch notes: Guilty Gear character buffs, nerfs & changes

Guilty Gear Strive is getting an update in the form of Version 1.18 coming on June 10 across all platforms which adjusts mechanics and adds a slew of buffs and nerfs to the roster.

Guilty Gear Strive has been going strong since launch, with a solid community foundation on both PC & console.

With Season 1 coming to an end almost a year after launch, players are excited to dive into everything new in Season 2.

Now fans know that June 10 marks the start of Guilty Gear Strive’s Season 2 content and Arc System Works has unveiled the full patch notes for Version 1.18.

Version 1.18 will roll out on June 10 across PS4, PS5, and Steam at the same time, bringing a ton of new balance adjustments to nearly every aspect of the game.

In terms of Universal Mechanics, Roman Cancel is changed so that “canceling into a normal or special move from a Roman Cancel now triggers a slow-down effect, and limits the Tension gauge cost.”

Additionally, Counter Hit and Faultless Defense are getting tweaked, with Standing P and Crouching K triggering slow-down effects on counter hit and Faultless Defense getting a dedicated button instead of an input method.

Version 1.18 also heavily revised a variety of Input Mechanics, such as adjusting Input Priority for normal and special moves and for aerial and grounded versions of the same inputs.

In terms of specific character buffs and nerfs, this new patch adjusted all 20 characters in Guilty Gear Strive’s roster.

Some highlights include nerfs to Sol Badguy’s Standing K, Crouching K, and Far Standing S. Giovanna also received nerfs to her Crouching K, Jumping D, and Sepultura.

In terms of buffs, most of Anji Mito’s moves sped up and some of his hurtboxes were reduced. Jack-O’ received similar treatment, with most of her moves being sped up and receiving the ability cancel moves like Jumping D more easily.

The full patch notes for Guilty Gear Strive Version 1.18 are listed below:

General We’ve made it more rewarding to use moves that have been under-utilized and techniques requiring challenging inputs, while also making the controls more comfortable. System Changes • Roman Cancel Canceling into normal or special moves from a Roman Cancel now triggers a slow-down effect, and limits the Tension gauge cost. • Counter Hit Some moves such as Standing P and Crouching K now trigger a slow-down effect on counter hit, making combos not normally possible available. • Faultless Defense We looked into finding a way to improve the issue where sometimes a normal attack would come out when inputting Faultless Defense under certain conditions. However, due to the high chance of losing control responsiveness when changing the current input method, we addressed the issue by adding a Faultless Defense button. Revised Input Mechanism • For Moves with the Same Input for the Grounded and Aerial Versions

Example: Baiken’s Tatami Gaeshi (QCF + K Air OK) As a measure to make the usage of the grounded and aerial versions distinct, for some characters, when a special move was input as a jump started, the aerial version would come out at a low height mid-air if an upwards direction was input ( Up, Up-forward, or Up-back). This resulted in strict input requirements, so we have made the grounded versions activate even when an upwards input is included. [Note About Move Inputs] • Input Priority for and QCF and Dragon Punch Special Moves

This refers to the general input mechanism of the game, not to a change made in this patch. When an input simultaneously includes QCF and Dragon Punch, Dragon Punch is prioritized, but when HCF is input, QCF is prioritized. This was previously implemented as a hidden mechanic, but we decided to reveal it in accordance with the above change to how move inputs are handled. • Special Moves Canceling into Overdrives Before Coming Out

This change, although it has several purposes, is mainly intended to make it easier to perform Overdrives where part of the input is the same as a special move. Example: Faust’s What Could This Be? and W-W-What Could This Be? • Input Priority for Normal Moves

Under certain conditions, inputs for crouching normals and command normals will now be prioritized over standing normals. For example, previously when inputting Down+S during the hitstop of Close Standing S, if you released Down quickly, Far Standing S would come out. However, with this change, Crouching S would come out. Other Universal Changes for Characters • Jumping Attacks

As many characters had less utility for their Jumping P compared to their other aerial attacks, we’ve adjusted the blowback effect on hit, making it easier to convert into a combo. • Dash Cancels

While this was previously only available to some characters, all characters with dashes can now dash cancel their Standing K and Close Standing S. In addition to increasing the variety of offensive options, this also creates new combos if you quickly cancel the dash into a special move. • Overall Damage Adjustments

Some highly used moves with great versatility have had their damage decreased.

Overdrives that work well as counterattacks have had their attack startup, recovery, etc. revised with their damage remaining unchanged, to make it easier to punish them when blocked. Changes • Roman Cancel

Now triggers a slow-down effect when canceling into a normal or special move. The slow-down effect is only triggered when in close proximity to the opponent.

Now causes the Tension gauge to gradually deplete.

Does not apply to Yellow Roman Cancel. • Blue Roman Cancel

Made the timing for canceling into a normal or special move faster. • Purple Roman Cancel

Made the timing for canceling into a normal or special move faster.

The slow-down effect from Purple Roman Cancels now ends when an attack lands. • Red Roman Cancel

No longer applies any type of scaling when the shockwave from Red Roman Cancel hits the opponent. • Blue Psych Burst

When the player inputs Psych Burst before the opponent’s Overdrive activates, the Psych Burst activation will no longer be canceled. • Psych Burst

Fixed a bug where the activation of the Psych Burst’s hitbox would be delayed under certain circumstances.

When activated above a certain height in the air, the speed the character rises at is now reduced. • Dash

When input using the dash button, inputting <— directly after the action begins no longer performs a back dash. • Input Priority

During hitstop, moves that require a Down input such as crouching normals and moves that require a Forward input such as command normals are now prioritized over standing normals and jumping normals. • Some Jumping Normals

Depending on the current movement speed of the attacking character, the launch and blowback of the opponent on hit now changes. This change applies to jumping normals not previously impacted by the above mechanic. • Special Moves

Can now be canceled into an Overdrive before the move comes out. • Some Overdrives

Some Overdrives are now affected by prior movement, such as dash momentum. • Faultless Defense

Added a Faultless Defense button.

Decreased amount of Tension Gauge depleted when blocking attacks. • Wall Stick

When wall stick initiates simultaneously with the super flash of certain Overdrives, the wall stick effect will now be prioritized. • Wall Break

Fixed a bug where there would be variation in the distance between the characters after the Wall Break sequence depending on conditions such as the stage when Wall Break was triggered by an Overdrive. • Throws

Fixed a bug where the R.I.S.C. level would deplete more than intended when activating Roman Cancel during a throw under certain conditions. • Aerial Direction Switch

Character now switches directions to face the opponent when canceling some jumping normals into another move late into the animation. • Jump Landing

Fixed a bug where sometimes only crouching moves could be performed under certain conditions. • Standing P

Now triggers slow-down effect on counter hit. • Standing K

Now triggers slow-down effect on counter hit. • Crouching P

Now triggers slow-down effect on counter hit. • Crouching K

Now triggers slow-down effect on counter hit. • Jumping P

Now triggers slow-down effect on counter hit. • Jumping K

Now triggers slow-down effect on counter hit. • Standing K

Can now be dash canceled. Does not apply to Potemkin and Nagoriyuki. Now launches opponent less than previously when used multiple times in the same combo. • Close Standing S

Can now be dash canceled.

Does not apply to Potemkin and Nagoriyuki.

Now launches opponent less than previously when used multiple times in the same combo. • Some Hurtboxes

Adjusted the size of some hurtboxes while taking damage.

Mid-damage hurtboxes that were more difficult than others to hit during combos have been expanded.

Sol Badguy Balance Intentions Adjustment to his Crouching K and Sweep improve Sol’s low attack options, strengthening his ability to pressure the opponent. Volcanic Viper has been improved as an offensive tool with adjustments to its hitbox and more, as there was a window with no active hitbox directly as Sol ascends, meaning would not always function as an invincible move. On the other hand, as his Standing K and Far Standing S were too strong compared to other characters, their performance has been decreased while leaving their greatest strengths, the attack startup and recovery on block, as-is. Changes • Standing K

– Decreased attack level.

– Increased base scaling.

– Now depletes more R.I.S.C. level.

– Increased combo blowback scaling on combos with Standing K as a starter. • Crouching K

– Decreased knockback. • Far Standing S

– Decreased damage. • Forward + S

– Decreased damage. • Forward + HS

– Increased recovery.

– Expanded upwards hitbox.

– Decreased knockback. • Sweep

– Expanded frontal hitbox and hurtbox.

– Increased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping D

– Reduced frontal hurtbox.

– Now causes less Wall Break value gain. • Ground Throw

– Decreased recovery upon successful throw. • Gun Flame (Feint)

– Decreased recovery. • Volcanic Viper (All Versions)

– Sol is now in a standing position on landing, rather than crouching.

– Added a hitbox directly after ascent begins, and hitbox now remains throughout.

– Expanded hitbox during ascent, and reduced hurtbox.

– Can no longer be Roman Canceled while the opponent’s Gold Psych Burst is active.

– When blocked mid-air, the opponent now lands more quickly than before. • Aerial Bandit Bringer

– Decreased attack startup. • Night Raid Vortex (Charged)

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Fafnir

– Reduced lower hitbox. • Tyrant Rave

– Increased attack startup.

– Increased recovery.

Ky Kiske Balance Intentions The recovery of Dire Eclat has been decreased, making it easier to buffer after normal moves. It’s now easy to follow-up while in the corner. The usage restriction on Stun Edge has been revised, and the recovery of Aerial Stun Edge has been decreased, further improving Ky’s ability to fight from far range. It is now possible to continue your offense after the opponent blocks Dragon Install. After activation, the movement speed of his forward movement, dash, etc. has been increased, greatly improving his neutral game. Changes • Crouching K

– Decreased knockback. • Forward + K

– Can now be canceled into special moves. • Close Standing S

– Reduced recovery. • Far Standing S

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Crouching S

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping S

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Jumping HS

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping D

– Can now be jump canceled and air dash canceled.

– Can now be canceled into special moves.

– Now launches the opponent on grounded hit.

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance.

– Can now be canceled into a Finish Blow during a Homing Jump. • Ground Throw

– Reduced recovery upon successful throw.

– Now launches opponent lower, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Shock State

– Effect now ends when Ky takes damage. • Stun Edge (All Versions)

– Usage restriction is now removed after a set amount of time passes. • Aerial Stun Edge (All Versions)

– Reduced recovery. • Charged Stun Edge

– Usage restriction is now removed after a set amount of time passes. • Foundre Arc

– Decreased attack level of initial half of active frames.

– Reduced recovery. • Vapor Thrust (All Versions)

– Expanded lower hitbox.

– Can no longer be Roman Canceled while the opponent’s Gold Psych Burst is active.

– When blocked mid-air, the opponent now lands more quickly than before. • Dire Eclat

– Reduced recovery. • Ride the Lightning (All Versions)

– Increased attack startup. • Dragon Install

– Increased movement speed of forward movement, backward movement, and dash.

– Decreased horizontal blowback distance.

– Decreased recovery.

May Balance Intentions The properties of Mr. Dolphin Horizontal and Mr. Dolphin Vertical now vary when the button is held down. Although they are straight-forward lunge attacks, now in addition to their prior uses, May has more options to change the movement distance or active frames depending on how long the button is held. Changes • Standing P

– Reduced attack startup. • Forward + P

– Adjusted animation of opponent character on hit. • Standing K

– Reduced attack startup. • Crouching K

– Decreased knockback. • Down-forward + K

– The opponent can now recover after landing. • Standing HS

– Decreased damage.

– Expanded frontal hurtbox during recovery. • Crouching HS

– Now launches opponent lower. • Forward + HS

– Decreased damage. • Sweep

– Expanded frontal hitbox and hurtbox. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping Down + HS

– Increased recovery. • Mr. Dolphin Horizontal (All Versions)

– Decreased damage.

– Active frames now increase when the button is held down.

– Now maintains momentum after landing on whiff. • Mr. Dolphin Vertical (All Versions),br/> – Movement speed now increases when the button is held down.

– No longer hits opponent when more than a set distance apart.

– Reduced recovery on hit. • Mr. Dolphin Vertical (HS Version)

– When the descending part of the attack hits, the opponent now bounces higher with decreased horizontal blowback distance.

– Increased speed of descent after hitting the opponent. • The Wonderful and Dynamic Goshogawara (All Versions)

– When blocked mid-air, the opponent now lands more quickly than before.

– Increased recovery.

Axl Low Balance Intentions Winter Mantis can now be used in combos. In situations where Sickle Flash would not connect, Winter Mantis can sometimes be used to follow-up. In the corner, forward + K and Rainwater can now be used more easily in combos. In addition to improving the utility of pokes such as Crouching P and Far Standing S, his ability to fight from mid-range has also been strengthened by adjusting the attack startup of Aerial Snail, making it easier to connect after Jumping S. Changes • Crouching P

– Expanded frontal hitbox. • Forward + P

– Now launches opponent on grounded hit.

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Crouching K

– Decreased knockback. • Forward + K

– Added wall bounce effect.

– Now launches opponent lower, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Close Standing S

– Reduced recovery. • Far Standing S

– Reduced recovery.

– Expanded frontal hitbox and reduced hurtbox. • Forward + HS

– Increased knockback. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent lower, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping D

– Reduced Frontal hurtbox. • Winter Mantis

– Can now hit opponents while they’re taking damage.

– No longer hits opponent when more than a set distance apart.

– Expanded upper hitbox. • Aerial Snail

– Reduced attack startup.

– Now bounces opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Rainwater

– Reduced base damage scaling.

– Now depletes more R.I.S.C. level.

– Increased combo blowback scaling.

– Reduced combo blowback scaling on combos with Rainwater as a starter.

– Now causes more Wall Break value gain.

– Now less affected by combo blowback scaling.

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance.

– Expanded upper hitbox. • Axl Bomber

– Changed input from 623 + HS (Mid-air) to 236 + HS (Mid-air).

– Now launches opponent less than previously when used multiple times in the same combo. • Sickle Storm

– When blocked mid-air, the opponent now lands more quickly than before.

– Moved hitbox of the projectile lower.

Chipp Zanuff Balance Intentions Chipp’s biggest strength is his amount of options, so we’ve made adjustments to emphasize this advantage. The attack startup of Senshuu has been reduced, strengthening it as a mix-up tool. Aerial Alpha Blade Diagonal can now be followed up on when it hits. Gamma Blade, in addition to becoming more rewarding due to his increase in options, is now more difficult to counter. Changes • Crouching K

– Decreasd knockback. • Close Standing S

– Reduced recovery. • Far Standing S

– Reduced hurtbox during attack startup. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Alpha Blade Diagonal

– No longer hits opponent when more than a set distance apart. • Aerial Alpha Blade Horizontal

– No longer hits opponent when more than a set distance apart.

– Collision detection now activates sooner. • Aerial Alpha Blade Diagonal

– Chipp now lands a greater distance forward than before.

– Decreased recovery.

– No longer hits opponent when more than a set distance apart.

– Now depletes more R.I.S.C. level.

– Increased combo blowback scaling.

– Now causes more Wall Break value gain.

– Now launches opponent higher on grounded hit. • Beta Blade (All Versions)

– Can no longer be Roman Canceled while the opponent’s Gold Psych Burst is active.

– When blocked mid-air, the opponent now lands more quickly than before.

– Increased attack startup. • Gamma Blade

– Increased attack level.

– Now launches opponent higher on grounded hit.

– Now launches opponent lower, with decreased horizontal blowback distance.

– Now depletes more R.I.S.C. level.

– Increased combo blowback scaling.

– Now causes more Wall Break value gain.

– Now launches opponent less than previously when used multiple times in the same combo.

– Increased tumble duration. • Senshuu

– Reduced attack startup.

– Reduced recovery.

– Increased movement speed.

– Now creates less distance with opponent on hit in the corner.

– The opponent can now recover after landing.

– Now depletes less R.I.S.C. level.

– Reduced combo blowback scaling on combos with Senshuu as a starter.

– Now causes less Wall Break value gain.

– Now bounces opponent lower, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Banki Messai

– Changed input from 236236+K to 236236+P.

Potemkin Balance Intentions Garuda Impact is now easier to follow-up when near the corner even on aerial hit, making punishing the opponent’s back dash more rewarding. Giganter Kai used to function as both an invincible move and as a way to maintain offense. It no longer has invincibility, but has been improved as a tool to maintain offensive pressure. It now works in a blockstring after forward + K, opening up the potential for a high-low mix-up with his Dust Attack or Sweep, or going for Guard Crush with Garuda Impact. Changes • Standing K

– Reduced frontal hurbox. • Crouching K

– Decreased knockback. • Crouching S

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Standing HS

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Forward + HS

– Reduced frontal hurtbox.

– Reduced horizontal blowback distance.

– The opponent can no longer recover after landing on counter hit.

– Reduced tumble duration on counter hit. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent lower. • Potemkin Buster

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Mega Fist (Forward)

– Reduced damage. • Mega Fist (Backward

– Reduced damage. • Hammer Fall

– The opponent can no longer recover after landing on counter hit.

– Increased maximum forward movement time possible. • F.D.B.

– Reduced base damage scaling.

– Now depletes less R.I.S.C. level.

– Reduced combo blowback scaling.

– Now causes less Wall Break value gain. • Gardua Impact

– Decreased damage.

– Removed wall bounce effect.

– Added tumble effect. • Giganter Kai

– Projectile now appears even if the strike hit lands. Damage and blowback adjusted in line with this change.

– Removed invincibility.

– Increased duration of Tension penalty.

– Reduced attack startup.

– Reduced recovery.

– Expanded hitbox of the strike hit.

– No longer gains Tension when the strike hit lands.

– The projectile now decelerates when close to the corner.

Faust Balance Intentions With buffs to Standing K and Far Standing S, Faust can now take the advantage during grounded neutral more easily. In addition, Mini Fausts now attack more quickly to better prevent the opponent’s approach, making it easier to use “What Could This Be?” to throw items. The decrease to the attack startup of the P and K versions of Scarecrow make them more viable as surprise attacks. They can also be better used in tandem with items now, as the attack begins once the button is released. Faust’s position after the Bone-crushing Excitement cinematic has been adjusted, making it easier to trigger Wall Break. Changes • Forward + P

– Now launches opponent higher. • Standing K

– Expanded lower hitbox. • Crouching K

– Reduced attack startup. • Close Standing S

– Reduced recovery. • Far Standing S

– Reduced recovery.

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Crouching SS

– Now launches opponent on grounded hit.

– Now launches opponent higher. • Standing HS (Follow-up)

– The opponent can no longer recover after landing on counter hit. • Forward + HS

– Added stagger effect. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping Down + K

– Increased damage. • Jumping HS

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Mix Mix Mix

– Made the timing for controlling Faust’s movement direction backwards or forwards inputs faster.

– Blowback direction now matches the direction Faust is facing.

– The final hit during the active frames now has the same properties, regardless of the number of hits. • Banana Peel

– Banana peels can no longer hit multiple characters at the same time. • Afro (Explosion)

– Added guard crush effect. • Meteors

– Added ground bounce effect.

– Blowback direction now matches the direction the meteors are falling from. • Mini Faust

– Hitbox now activates directly after coming into contact with the opponent or being attacked. • Scarecrow

– Now only charges if the same button used to activate the attack is held down. • Scarecrow (P and K Versions)

– Now launches opponent higher.

– Reduced attack startup. • Scarecrow (All Versions)

– Attack animation now begins when the button is released. • Thrust

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Love

– Increased damage of initial hit.

– Projectile now appears even when the move is Roman Canceled at an earlier point than before. • Bone-crushing Excitement

– Expanded upper hitbox.

– Blowback direction now matches the direction Faust is facing.

– Faust is now closer to the opponent after the cinematic ends.

Millia Rage Balance Intentions Millia’s grounded neutral game has improved due to the increased range and reduced startup of Far Standing S. The changes to Jumping D, Kapel, and other moves make for more opportunities to trip the opponent up and deal damage after going on the offensive with Jumping HS during an air dash. Her okizeme after knocking the opponent down has improved due to the decrease in recovery for the HS version of Tandem Top. Changes • Crouching P

– Reduced attack startup. • Crouching K

– Reduced knockback.

– Reduced upper hurtbox. • Close Standing S

– Reduced recovery.

– Changed the on-hit effect of the second hit. • Far Standing S

– Reduced attack startup.

– Expanded frontal hitbox and hurtbox. • Standing HS

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping S

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Jumping D

– Expanded frontal hitbox and reduced hurtbox.

– Now launches opponent on grounded hit. • Ground Throw

– Increased recovery upon successful throw. • Bad Moon

– The final hit now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Turbo Fall

– Reduced recovery. • Tandem Top (All Versions)

– Reduced recovery.

– Hitbox no longer disappears when Millia blocks the opponent’s attack. • Tandem Top (S Version)

– Increased knockback. • Iron Savior

– Decreased horizontal blowback distance.

– Expanded frontal hitbox. • Lust Shaker

– Fixed a bug where the final hit would sometimes not cause blowback. • Kapel

– Changed properties from strike to projectile.

– Reduced recovery.

– Now affected by momentum.

– Increased damage.

– Expanded hitbox. • Winger

– Increased attack startup.

– Increased recovery.

– When blocked mid-air, the opponent now lands more quickly than before.

Zato-1 Balance Intentions When Eddie is summoned, Zato can now take more time going on the offense due to the reduced rate of meter consumption. Increasing the deceleration as Jumping D comes out makes it less likely for him to land, improving its utility as an overhead. He can trip up the opponent with difficult to react to strings from aerial attacks or Forward + HS. The decrease in combo blowback and other kinds of scaling makes it more rewarding to use “That’s a lot!” in combos or strings even if the drills hit multiple times. Changes • Eddie

– Reduced meter depletion when not attacking. • Forward + P

– Adjusted animation of opponent character on hit. • Crouching K

– Reduced knockback.

– Reduced attack startup. • Close Standing S

– Reduced recovery. • Crouching S

– Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Standing HS

– Increased damage. • Crouching HS

– Decreased damage. • Forward + HS

– Reduced descent speed. • Jumping P

– Active frames now continue from the initial hit to the final hit.

– Expanded the lower hitbox and hurtbox of the initial hit. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping HS

– The first half of the active frames now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping D

– Increased deceleration during startup. • “Pierce”

– Delayed the timing when the Eddie gauge is depleted.

– Initial hit now launches opponent higher. Reduced attack startup of second hit. • “That’s a lot!”

– Delayed the timing when the Eddie gauge is depleted.

– Decreased damage.

– All types of scaling will now only be applied once, even when the projectiles hit multiple times. • “Leap”

– Decreased damage.

– Expanded hurtbox. • Amorphous

– Reduced attack startup.

– Increased movement speed of hitbox.

Ramlethal Valentine Balance Intentions Adjustments to the attack startup and recovery of Crouching S have improved its utility as a poke, as its lack of range compared to Far Standing S made it less useful previously. Ramlethal is now closer to the opponent after Dauro hits on the ground, meaning she can continue her offense with Close Standing S depending on spacing. The decreased height of Agresa Ordono’s ascent makes it easier to use in neutral. The damage distribution of Calvados has been adjusted, making it deal more damage when used in combos to distinguish it from her invincible move, Mortobato. Changes • Dash Cancel

-Increased recovery. • Crouching K

-Decreased knockback. • Close Standing S

-Decreased recovery. • Far Standing S

-Reduced upper hitbox. • Crouching S

-Reduced attack startup.

-Reduced recovery. • Standing HS

-Reduced upper hitbox. • Jumping P

-Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

-Now launches opponent higher. • Bajoneto (All Versions)

-Delayed timing when the projectile appears.

-Attack startup remains unchanged.

-If Ramlethal takes damage after firing a sword and before it reaches the corner, the hitbox disappears and the sword will be placed on the ground.

-Decreased damage.

-Reduced hitbox of the explosion. • Dauro

-Increased movement distance.

-No longer causes collision detection push-box to expand. • Agresa Ordono

-Reduced deceleration and lowered height of ascent. • Calvados

-Decreased damage of all hits other than the final hit, and increased damage of final hit. • Mortobato

-Increased recovery.

-When blocked mid-air, the opponent now lands more quickly than before.

Leo Whitefang Balance Intentions The changes to Zweites Kaltes Gestdber mean that even when the opponent is in the corner, Leo can go into Brynhildr Stance, the same as mid-screen. Due to the disparity in difficulty of punishing and dealing with his Sweep depending on the opponent’s character, its recovery and knockback have been adjusted. Although Leo will be open to a counterattack at close range, Sweep during a dash can function as a lunge attack. Changes • Standing K

– Increased recovery. • Crouching K

– Decreased knockback. • Close Standing S

– Reduced recovery. • Crouching S

– Reduced recovery. • Command Normal 5 (HS While Holding Far Standing S or S While Holding Standing HS)

– Can now withstand the opponent’s attacks until directly before the attack is active. • Sweep

– Expanded lower hitbox.

– Increased recovery.

– Decreased knockback.

– Increased movement speed.

– Now is more affected by dash momentum.

– Now launches opponent higher on counter hit. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping S

– Second hit now launches opponent lower. • Jumping HS

– Decreased frontal hurtbox.

– Now launches opponent lower. • Jumping D

– Now bounces opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Eisensturm (All Versions)

– Increased attack startup.

– Can no longer be Roman Canceled while the opponent’s Gold Psych Burst is active.

– When blocked mid-air, the opponent now lands more quickly than before. • Zweites Kaltes Gestober

– Now crosses over behind opponent even when they are in the corner. • Turbulenz

– The opponent can now recover after landing. • K During Brynhildr Stance

– Increased damage.

– Now triggers slow-down effect on counter hit. • Blitzschlag

– Reduced base damage scaling.

– Now depletes less R.I.S.C. level.

– Reduced combo blowback scaling.

– Now causes less Wall Break value gain.

Nagoriyuki Balance Intentions The properties of moves such as Far Standing S and Crouching S now vary depending on the Blood Gauge. This means there is a greater benefit to keeping the Blood Gauge high than before. As Kamuriyuki was significantly stronger than Zarameyuki and Shizuriyuki, the situation on block is now less advantageous. The later part of Fukyo can now be canceled into some special moves, opening up greater possibilities for using Fukyo in neutral. Changes • Crouching K

– Decreased knockback. • Far Standing S

– Attack startup now varies depending on the Blood Gauge.

– Damage and chip damage now varies depending on the Blood Gauge. • Far Standing S (Follow-up)

– Damage and chip damage now varies depending on the Blood Gauge. • Far Standing S (Follow-up Final Hit)

– Damage and chip damage now varies depending on the Blood Gauge. • Crouching S

– Attack startup now varies depending on the Blood Gauge.

– Damage and chip damage now varies depending on the Blood Gauge. • Crouching HS

– Reduced lower hitbox. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping S

– Attack startup now varies depending on the Blood Gauge.

– Damage and chip damage now varies depending on the Blood Gauge. • Jumping HS

– Chip damage now varies depending on the Blood Gauge. • Jumping D

– Attack startup now varies depending on the Blood Gauge.

– Damage and chip damage now varies depending on the Blood Gauge. • Blood Rage

– Decreased opponent’s reeling time during Guard Crush. • Zarameyuki

– Delayed the timing when the Blood Gauge begins to increase. • Kamuriyuki

– Delayed the timing when the Blood Gauge begins to increase.

– Decreased knockback.

– Increased horizontal blowback distance.

– No longer causes collision detection push-box to expand.

– Increased recovery.

– Increased movement distance.

– Momentum now remains when canceling into other special moves. • Shizuriyuki

– Delayed the timing when the Blood Gauge begins to increase.

– Added ground bounce effect to the second hit. • Fukyo (All Versions)

– Delayed the timing when the Blood Gauge begins to increase.

– The later half of the move can now be canceled into some special moves.

– Momentum now remains when canceling into other special moves. • Wasureyuki

– Increased recovery when the follow-up cinematic is not triggered.

– Now bounces opponent higher when the initial hit connects without triggering the follow-up cinematic.

– When blocked mid-air, the opponent now lands more quickly than before.

Giovanna Balance Intentions We’ve made adjustments to emphasize the distinctive features of each special move. After Giovanna leaps up during Sol Poente, her forward movement can now be controlled with backwards or forwards inputs. The reduced startup also increases its utility as a mix-up tool. The decreased recovery of Trovao further strengthens its ability to maintain offensive pressure. Sol Nascente now functions better as an anti-air move due to the expanded hitbox. Changes • Dash

Movement distance can now be altered with backwards or forwards inputs during the animation. • Normal Moves and Command Normals

Added chip damage when at over 50% Tension. • Crouching K

Decreased knockback.

Expanded upper hitbox and hurtbox. • Far Standing S

Decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Sweep

Increased recovery.

No longer hits opponent when more than a set distance apart. • Jumping P

Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping S

Reduced upper hurtbox. • Jumping HS

Now launches opponent lower. • Jumping D

Decreased damage.

The second hit now launches opponent higher. • Ground Throw

Reduced throw range. • Sepultura

Decreased damage.

Reduced lower hitbox and hurtbox. • Trovao

Expanded the maximum distance with opponent from which it can connect.

Increased active frames.

Reduced recovery. • Sol Nascente

Reduced lower hitbox and extended upper hitbox. • Sol Poente (All Versions)

Expanded lower hitbox and hurtbox.

Movement distance now varies depending on forwards or backwards inputs during the animation.

The opponent can now recover after landing.

Now bounces opponent higher.

Increased recovery.

Increased attack level of the second hit.

Reduced attack startup of the second hit. • Sol Poente

Now affected by momentum. • Ventania

Increased attack startup.

Anji Mito Balance Intentions Fuujin, the crux of Anji’s offense, and its follow-ups have improved utility. The decrease in recovery of Fuujin makes it harder to punish on block. It’s now easier to maintain the offensive after the opponent blocks Shin: Ichishiki, and Rin’s decreased startup makes it a better mix-up tool. As the movement speed of Shitsu decelerates near the corner, it functions better as an okizeme tool in the corner. Changes • Crouching K

Decreased knockback. • Close Standing S

Reduced recovery. • Far Standing S

Reduced attack startup.

Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Crouching S

Reduced attack startup.

Reduced frontal hurtbox.

No longer in counter hit state after the active frames end. • Standing HS

Opponent is now in forced crouching state on grounded counter hit. • Jumping P

Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping HS

Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping D

Expanded frontal hitbox, and reduced hurtbox. • Shitsu

The projectile now decelerates when close to the corner. • Fuujin

Reduced recovery. • Fuujin (Charged)

Increased attack level.

No longer launches opponent on grounded hit. • Shin: Ichishiki

Increased attack level. • Nagiha

Increased attack startup. • Rin

Reduced attack startup.

Reduced recovery.

Now depletes less R.I.S.C. level.

Decreased combo blowback scaling for combos with Rin as a starter.

Now causes less Wall Break value gain.

Now bounces opponent lower, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Kou

Decreased damage of the second hit.

The opponent can now recover after landing. • Issei Ougi: Sai

Increased damage.

I-No Balance Intentions I-No specializes at closing in quickly from mid-range to start her powerful mix-up game. However, she now has more options to pressure the opponent from mid to far range as well. The additional projectile range for Chemical Love makes it easier to hit the opponent. Aerial Antidepressant Scale now has different utility than the grounded version due to the increase in movement speed of the projectile. As Stroke the Big Tree (HS Version) was an incredibly powerful tool for continuing offense, this capability has been reduced by increasing its recovery, while maintaining its speed and reward on hit. Changes • Air Dash

– Trajectory can now be altered with Up or Down inputs. • Air Back Dash

– Trajectory can now be altered with Up or Down inputs. • Crouching P

– Reduced attack startup. • Crouching K

– Decreased knockback.

– Reduced upper hurtbox. • Close Standing S

– Reduced recovery. • Crouching S

– Reduced attack startup.

– Expanded frontal hitbox and hurtbox. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher.

– Expanded back hitbox and hurtbox. • Antidepressant Scale (All Versions)

– Trajectory is now easier to alter with Up or Down inputs after activation.

– Projectile now appears even when the move is Roman Canceled at an earlier point than before.

– Fixed a bug where the attack would sometimes remain on screen longer than intended after the hitbox disappears. • Aerial Antidepressant Scale

– Increased the movement speed of the projectile.

– Increased recovery. • Chemical Love

– Increased active frames. • Stroke the Big Tree (HS Version)

– Increased recovery.

– Increased stagger duration.

– Decreased knockback on hit. • Sultry Performance (HS Version)

– The final hit during the active frames now has the same properties, regardless of the number of hits. • Ultimate Fortissimo

– Increased attack startup. • Aerial Ultimate Fortissimo

– I-No can no longer land as the move comes out.

Goldlewis Dickinson Balance Intentions Goldlewis is now capable of more powerful offense and neutral due to changes to some of his normals including Standing HS and Jumping D, as well as buffs to his projectiles such as Thunderbird and Burn It Down. Due to the increase of movement speed and momentum for Forward + HS, it is extremely potent when canceled into Behemoth Typhoon. The properties of Thunderbird now vary depending on the Security Level. Changes • Forward + P

Extended lower hitbox. • Crouching K

Decreased knockback.

Reduced recovery. • Close Standing S

Reduced recovery. • Far Standing S

Now moves forward.

Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Standing HS

Expanded frontal hitbox. • Forward + HS

Increased movement speed.

Now maintains momentum. • Jumping P

Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping S

Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Jumping D

Reduced frontal hurtbox.

Reduced attack startup. • Thunderbird

Delayed the timing of the Security Level reset.

Recovery now varies depending on the Security Level.

Clash level now varies depending on the Security Level.

The projectile now decelerates when close to the corner.

Active frames now extend after connecting with opponent.

Decreased horizontal blowback distance except for the final hit.

The timing when the hitbox no longer disappears if Goldlewis takes damage after firing the projectile now varies depending on the Security Level.

Removed the set distance with opponent required for the final hit to connect.

The opponent can no longer recover after landing. • Skyfish

Delayed the timing of the Security Level reset. • Down With the System

When blocked mid-air, the opponent now lands more quickly than before. • Burn It Down

Reduced recovery.

Increased attack level.

Jack-O Valentine Balance Intentions Due to the increase to the initial Servant Gauge level, Jack-O’ now has more freedom to use servants in neutral or combos right after the round starts. Throw Servant and servants hit by Servant Shoot would often lose against other projectiles despite requiring more steps to activate. This has been improved by increasing the clash level of servants. Changes • Servant Gauge

– Increased gauge value at round-start. • Crouching P

– Reduced attack startup. • Standing K

– Reduced recovery. • Crouching K

– Reduced attack startup.

– Reduced recovery.

– Decreased knockback. • Close Standing S

– Reduced recovery. • Crouching HS

– Decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Sweep

– Reduced attack startup. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with reduced horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping HS

– Expanded the lower hitbox and hurtbox of the initial hit. • Jumping D

– Can now be jump canceled and air dash canceled.

– Can now be canceled into a special move.

– Can now be canceled into a Finish Blow during a Homing Jump. • Throw Servant (All Versions)

– Reduced recovery.

– Increased clash level of the servant. • Release Servant (All Versions)

– Made the timing of the Tension Gauge increase upon special move activation faster. • Recover Servant (All Versions)

– Reduced recovery. • Recover Servant (All Versions) (While Lifting a Servant)

– Made the timing of the Tension Gauge increase upon special move activation faster. • Attack Command (All Versions)

– Reduced attack startup and recovery.

– No change to frame advantage. • Attack Command (All Versions) (While Lifting a Servant)

– Made the timing of the Tension Gauge increase upon special move activation faster. • Attack Command (All Versions) (While Lifting a Servant)

– Now deals damage. • Defend Command (All Versions) (Except for While Lifting a Servant)

– Increased the time window during which servants can withstand attacks.

– Expanded servants’ hitbox. • Defend Command (All Versions) (While Lifting a Servant)

– Made the timing of the Tension Gauge increase upon special move activation faster. • Countdown (All Versions) (While Lifting a Servant)

– Made the timing of the Tension Gauge increase upon special move activation faster. • Servant Shoot (All Versions)

– Increased active frames and reduced recovery.

– No change to frame advantage.

– Increased clash level of the servant. • Aerial Servant Shoot (All Versions)

– Reduced deceleration.

– Expanded hitbox and hurtbox. • Forever Elysion Driver

– Servants are now recovered immediately upon activation.

Happy Chaos Balance Intentions The amount of Concentration depleted now varies depending on the distance between Chaos and the opponent. It is more difficult than before to continually use Fire from long range. On the other hand, he can now use powerful strings at close range while expending less Concentration. The sight now targets the opponent when they block At the Ready (QCF+S), meaning he can now maintain his offense more effectively. As Fire can be used during the newly added dash cancels, he can more easily approach from mid-range. Changes • Concentration

– Amount of Concentration depleted while readying the gun now varies depending on distance with opponent. • Crouching P

– Reduced attack startup. • Crouching K

– Decreased knockback. • Close Standing S

– Reduced recovery. • Far Standing S

– Increased knockback.

– Reduced recovery.

– Increased movement speed. • Crouching S

– Expanded upper hitbox and hurtbox. • Jumping P

– Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

– Now launches opponent higher. • Jumping Down + K

– Reduced attack startup.

– Reduced recovery after connecting with opponent.

– Decreased height of bounce after connecting with opponent. • At the Ready (QCF+S)

– Reduced recovery.

– Increased base damage scaling.

– Now depletes more R.I.S.C. level.

– Increased combo blowback scaling.

– Increased combo blowback scaling of combos with At the Ready as a starter.

– Now causes more Wall Break value gain. • Fire

– Hitbox now disappears when Chaos takes damage.

– Decreased knockback. • Fire (During Steady Aim)

– Decreased damage. • Steady Aim

– Made the timing of the Tension Gauge increase upon special move activation faster.

– Reduced recovery after exiting stance with QCB+S. • Reload

– Made the timing of the Tension Gauge increase upon special move activation faster.

– Chaos now remains in counter hit state until the end of the animation. • Focus

– Made the timing of the Tension Gauge increase upon special move activation faster. • Roll

– Can now use Fire sooner than before.

– Increased movement speed. • Scapegoat

– Increased health depletion on activation.

– Properties now vary when activated at low health. • Curse

– Effect now ends when Chaos takes damage.

– Made the timing of the Tension Gauge increase upon special move activation faster.

Baiken Balance Intentions These changes make it easier for Baiken to maintain her offense. The decreased recovery of the S version of Kabari means that she can have the advantage while attacking when the opponent is tethered. Her combos are now more likely to connect from a certain distance due to the expanded hitbox of Tatami Gaeshi and the momentum remaining after Forward + K. Changes • Standing P

Reduced attack startup. • Crouching K

Decreased knockback. • Forward + K

Momentum now remains when canceled. • Close Standing S

Reduced recovery. • Far Standing S

Reduced attack startup.

Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Crouching S

Reduced recovery.

Reduced frontal hurtbox. • Crouching HS

No longer hits opponent when more than a set distance apart.

Reduced upper hurtbox. • Jumping P

Now launches opponent higher, with decreased horizontal blowback distance. • Jumping K

Now launches opponent higher. • Tatami Gaeshi

Now activates even after an upwards input (Up, Up-forward, or Up-backwards).

Expanded frontal hitbox of the strike. • Aerial Tatami Gaeshi

Expanded back hitbox of the projectile during descent. • Kabari (S Version)

Now activates even after an upwards input ( Up , Up-forward, or Up-backwards).

Increased attack startup.

Reduced recovery.

Increased knockback.

On grounded hit, the tether no longer pulls the opponent in during the animation. • Kabari (HS Version)

Now activates even after an upwards input (Up, Up-forward, or up-backwards).

Now less affected by combo blowback scaling. • Kabari (HS Version)

Follow-up Now triggers counter hit effect.

Blowback direction now matches the direction Baiken is facing.

Expanded lower hitbox.

No longer in counter hit state after the active frames end.

No longer hits opponent when more than a set distance apart.

Increased recovery on block. • Youzansen

Reduced landing recovery.

Increased damage. • Hiiragi

Reduced recovery after successful parry as well as when unsuccessful. • Tsurane Sanzu-watashi

When blocked mid-air, the opponent now lands more quickly than before.

Increased attack startup.

Decreased knockback.