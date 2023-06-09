Getting Over It devs take on Death Stranding with new walking simulator Baby Steps

The developers behind viral, rage-inducing sensation Getting Over It have unveiled their next project, Baby Steps, as a walking simulator to rival even Hideo Kojima’s triumph in Death Stranding.

Much like Flappy Bird and QWOP before it, when Getting Over It gained traction on the internet, it absolutely exploded in popularity. There wasn’t a big content creator that didn’t try their hand at the bizarre pot platforming experience.

Countless views and millions of failed attempts later, the dev team behind this indie smash hit has now revealed its next game. As showcased during the June 8 Devolver Digital showcase, Baby Steps is next up for the beloved yet most-hated devs.

Sticking to what they know best, hilariously bizarre yet endlessly challenging, Baby Steps is exactly as you’d expect. It’s a walking simulator in which players must guide protagonist Nate on a perilous journey, manually controlling each and every step along the way.

Our first look at gameplay shows a far more detailed game than anything they’ve released prior. Rather than a 2D project, Baby Steps embraces the 3D world, giving you control from a third-person perspective.

Naturally, while the entire purpose of the game is to find your footing and walk… somewhere… that’s a lot easier said than done. Limbs are all too flimsy and controls are sure to be a hassle to master, making every movement consequential. One wrong placement of your foot and Nate could be sliding off the side of a cliff.

For now, there’s no telling how long players can expect the full journey to last. It could be a more forgiving experience with checkpoints along the way, or we might have another Getting Over It situation wherein, failure, more often than not puts you right back at the beginning.

What we do know for certain is not only will this game arrive on PC, but it’s also set to debut on PS5 in 2024 as well, meaning console players can get in on the chaotic fun too.