Get this Dragon Ball Z Freiza Funko Pop and T-shirt with 33% off

Save 33% for a limited time on a Funko Pop! vinyl figure of Dragon Ball Z’s Frieza paired with an exclusive Frieza t-shirt.

Power up your style and Dragon Ball Z collection with 33% off this exclusive Pop! T-shirt set featuring the sinister alien tyrant Frieza. For a limited time, fans can show their fandom in supreme comfort with this fierce combo deal.

The wicked Frieza poses atop a short-sleeved black tee in his 4th most formidable form—ready to unleash devastating beams of crackling fuchsia and orange energy.

His attack stance electrifies the shirt’s vibrant magenta background for an eye-catching effect. The soft, 100% cotton crew neck tee flaunts the classic Dragon Ball Z style in a lightweight top that goes great with any outfit.

The exclusive Pop! vinyl figure captures Frieza’s cruelty in a compact 3.75-inch sculpture brimming with a menacing personality. Metallic accents make this galactic gangster gleam as if actually powering up to take down enemies.

His attack stance mirrors the Frieza image on the shirt for a coordinated look that shows clear Dragon Ball allegiance.

Save more than 30% on Funko Pop! Frieza set

Amazon

Fans can wear this fierce Frieza tee alone for a subtle DBZ style, or pair it with the matching Pop! for an impactful combo that looks equally awesome on display or on the go. The set allows collectors to take a coveted piece of their collection wherever they travel.

For optimal comfort and fit, the tee comes in adult unisex sizes from small to extra-large so fans of all shapes and sizes can rock Frieza’s fearlessness.

Power up your Dragon Ball Z collection while the 33% discount lasts, and gear up in a prized new shirt-and-figure set featuring anime’s vilest villain dealing devastating blows.

