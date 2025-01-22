Geralt voice actor breaks silence on Ciri taking lead role in The Witcher 4

Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle shared his thoughts on Ciri taking over as the lead for The Witcher 4 for the first time since the game was announced.

The Witcher 4 was finally unveiled at the Game Awards 2024, with fans of the series getting their first taste of what to expect from the upcoming installment of the award-winning franchise. However, the initial reception to the game, particularly its protagonist, was met with huge backlash online.

While Geralt of Rivia served as the main playable character throughout the initial trilogy, The Witcher 4 will now focus solely on Ciri.

In an interview with IGN, Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle finally broke his silence regarding Ciri’s new status as the series lead and shared his excitement for her finally taking over the reigns.

Geralt voice actor “can’t wait” for Ciri to take the lead

CD Projekt RED Ciri will be the protagonist of The Witcher 4.

“I think it’s a really good move,” began Cockle. “I mean, I always thought that continuing the Saga, but shifting to Ciri would be a really, really interesting move for all kinds of reasons.”

In particular, Cockle made note of how Ciri’s leading status is largely connected to the roots of the world, “because of things that happen in the books, which I don’t want to give away because I want people to go read.”

The Geralt voice actor then added, “I think it’s really exciting. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to see what they’ve done.”

In the book series, Ciri is always a central character, and while Geralt is the leading voice during early entries, the Princess of Cintra eventually becomes the main figure readers follow throughout the Saga.

Despite Ciri being the protagonist in The Witcher 4, Geralt will still have a role to play, albeit the exact details are still largely a mystery.

In the same interview, Cockle was asked if he is able to shed any light on what role Geralt will take on during the game. After all, it’s been confirmed that the White Wolf will be returning and that Cockle will be back to voice him once more.

“Geralt will appear in the game, but we don’t want to spoil his role precisely. You’ll have to wait to learn more for now,” the voice actor then teased.