Geralt shows up in The Witcher 4 trailer with easy to miss cameo

The Witcher 4‘s first full-length trailer revealed that Ciri will be the main protagonist of the new adventure, but it might also have confirmed that Geralt of Rivia will return as well.

Among all of the reveals at The Game Awards 2024, from Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet to Elden Ring Nightreign, it was the first full trailer for The Witcher 4 that really got fans talking.

The Witcher series has been mostly dormant since Wild Hunt back in 2015, leaving plenty of time for speculation about the sequel while CD Projekt Red focused on Cyberpunk 2077. Now, one of the most popular long-running theories has been confirmed: Ciri will be the main character of The Witcher 4.

From the trailer, we know that the game will follow Ciri after her transformation into a fully-fledged Witcher, complete with dual swords and mutated orange eyes. But this first look has seemingly also confirmed that Geralt, the protagonist from the first three games, will also return.

The Witcher 4 trailer teases return of Geralt

At the very end of the trailer shown during the Game Awards, Geralt’s voice can be heard over the new logo.

The first line could have been taken as just a nod to the series’ past, with Geralt saying: “Time for a new saga.” However, the follow-up strongly suggests that he will show up somewhere in Ciri’s journey: “See you on the path.”

Strangely, the Geralt voiceover has been removed from many versions of the trailer, including the one posted by CD Projekt Red on X. However, if you watch the clip from the official Game Awards broadcast, it can be heard clearly right at the end.

This comes after Geralt voice actor, Doug Cockle, teased in an interview that the character “part of the game” in an interview with Fall Damage, but it will “not be about him this time.” After a telling-off from the developer, he later backtracked and said he “went off a rumor,” but this trailer all but confirms his return.

We still don’t have an official release date for The Witcher 4, but following the news that full production is on the way and over half of CD’s devs are working on the project, fans will be hoping the wait isn’t a long one.