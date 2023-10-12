Geralt of Rivia and Clive Rosfield collide in a D&D campaign packed with big names

A truly massive D&D campaign with a ton of star power is set to kick off. Voice actors for The Witcher 3’s Gralt and Final Fantasy 16’s Clive are just some of the participants.

Dungeons & Dragons is experiencing a kind of renaissance in the cultural zeitgeist as of late. A number of pop cultural benefactors are partly to blame including Stranger Things, Baldur’s Gate 3, Critical Role, and more.

We even got a licensed film sanctioned by Wizards of the Coast themselves as proof of this resurgence. Because of this, web series’ featuring D&D campaigns have become a very popular form of entertainment and a new set of creatives is throwing their hat in the ring.

Styling themselves Natural Six, this band of merry adventurers has just launched an advertisement for their Kickstarter campaign and it looks amazing. Much like its contemporaries, Natural Six is made up of a number of recognizable talents.

The cast of Natural Six

The Kickstarter trailer for Natural Six shows off a number of familiar voices and faces from all over the gaming industry. This includes the legendary Doug Cockle (Geralt from The Witcher), Benn Starr (Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16), and Alex Jordan (Mr. Hands from Cyberpunk 2077).

Along for the ride are Frontier’s Head of Influencers and Engagement Hollie Bennett, and Eurogamer’s Aoife Wilson. Corralling this heard of heavyweights as the Dungeon Master is Harry McEntire who fans will recognize as Noah from Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Snippets of the first session already look promising and Natural Six are hoping to raise funds for a 10-episode run. To entice prospective patrons they’ve come up with some creative reward tiers on the Kickstarter campaign.

By far the most exciting of these is The Deck of Many Friends which allows members of the audience to have their own impact on the campaign with substituted D20 rolls. “It’s a deck of twenty-two cards, each one unique, each one representing the soul of a former adventurer,” Dungeon Master Harry McEntire explains.

“In moments of dire need, whether it’s a party member rolling a natural one, an antagonist rolling a natural 20, the party can call on the power of the Deck of Many Friends and replace their roll, or an antagonist’s roll with yours.”

Natural Six’s cast is set to make an appearance at EGX London later this week in a panel introducing the project. There’s no announced launch date for the Kickstarter campaign but it may coincide with the event.