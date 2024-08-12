Is Geralt in The Witcher 4? Voice actor breaks silence

The Witcher 4 still has a bunch of mystery surrounding it but one of them has been solved. We now know whether or not Geralt will return.

The Witcher 4 could be one of the most anticipated RPGs of all time thanks to the incredible success of its predecessor. The Witcher 3 was the breakout success of the franchise bringing it into the mainstream and being responsible for a Netflix adaptation and spin-off.

While concrete details on things like a release date or story aren’t yet available for The Witcher 4, we do know that almost half of CD Projekt RED’s development team are currently working on it. We also know that it will be the beginning of an entirely new trilogy set in the game’s expansive universe.

For this reason, CD Projekt RED has revealed that Geralt of Rivia will not be the game’s protagonist. So, will Geralt be in the Witcher 4 at all? Voice Actor Doug Cockle has revealed the answer.

Is Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher 4?

Yes, Geralt will appear in The Witcher 4 in some capacity according to the character’s Voice Actor Doug Cockle. In a video on our own Fall Damage channel, Cockle confirmed his appearance in The Witcher 4.

“Witcher 4 has been announced. I can’t say much about it. What we know is that Geralt will be part of the game,” Cockle revealed. “We just don’t know how much, and the game won’t focus on Geralt. So it’s not about him this time.”

While the news that The Witcher 4 will not focus on Geralt as the primary antagonist is not new, his appearance in the game has been in question. Executive Producer John Mamais previously told Polygon that Geralt could potentially appear in future installments of the franchise. “We just need to talk about it and figure out what we’re going to do next,” he said.

Who will The Witcher 4’s main character be?

As Cockle explained, who will take Geralt’s place in The Witcher 4 is still unclear. There is quite a bit of speculation about the topic, however.

Longtime fans of the games are all but certain that Ciri will be taking the helm. It’s certainly possible provided CD Projekt RED is willing to canonize a particular ending from The Witcher 3. She may need to be nerfed slightly as well.

It should also be noted that the promotional material has shown off a lynx amulet that may hint at the secretive School of the Cat. It’s equally possible that The Witcher 4’s main character may be someone entirely new who hails from that particular sect.