Genshin Impact leak reveals four-star characters on Baizhu’s banner

A recent Genshin Impact leak revealed what four-star characters could join Baizhu and Ganyu’s banner during the second half of Version 3.6.

For Version 3.6, Genshin Impact has once again expanded Sumeru’s desert region. The new content also included two new bosses and an undetermined Sumeru-focused event arriving in the update. Despite the uncertainty, a leaked character quest claimed Yoimiya might put on a firework celebration for the new area.

While the first half of Version 3.6 featured reruns for both Nahida and Nilou, the second half will introduce two new people to the growing roster – four-star Dendro user Kaveh and five-star Dendro Baizhu. Besides Kaveh, here’s what other four-star characters will join the Baizhu and Ganyu Wish Banners.

Article continues after ad

The three four-star characters coming to Genshin Impact’s Baizhu banner

HoYoverse

Twitter user HutaoLover77 posted the screenshot of the available four-star characters coming to Baizhu and Ganyu’s banner. As seen in the image, the player claimed Candace, Fischl, and Kaveh would join the 5-star characters. HutaoLover77 also revealed the featured weapons during the same time period.

Currently, the Nahida and Nilou banners’ four-stars are Kuki Shinobu, Dori, and Layla. The first half of Version 3.6 also added Dehya to the Standard Banner – meaning players could lose a 50/50 to the Pyro Claymore user.

Article continues after ad

In addition to Kaveh and Baizhu, Genshin Impact officially revealed the four-star Dendro character Kirara. At the time of writing, Kirara’s weapon remains undetermined. However, Kirara’s Elemental Skill and Burst descriptions surfaced online before her arrival in Version 3.7.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With all the new characters coming to the mobile game’s lineup, some players are unsatisfied with the amount of available Geo characters. After Kirara, the number of Dendro characters will equal the obtainable Geo users.

Article continues after ad

Check out our article regarding the rumored character banners and additional information to stay updated with everything coming to Genshin Impact’s Version 3.7 update.