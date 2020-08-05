Genius trick to beat Hex-A-Gone in Fall Guys “99% of the time”

Players have come up with a simple, quick, and devious way to beat the Hex-A-Gone challenge, which is considered one of the harder challenges in Fall Guys - and the best part is that it seems to have a high success rate.

Fall Guys is easily one of the more unique battle royale games on the market. 60 players have to complete multiple obstacle courses in order to be the last one standing and win the game. While there's a slew of different courses that players can encounter while playing through a game, there's only a few that appear during the final round, in order to ensure that one person is left.

One of these final courses is called Hex-A-Gone. In it, there are 8 different levels with a bunch of hexagon-shaped tiles. After a second, the tile will disappear. The goal is to stay alive for as long as possible, while other people drop through each level until they get eliminated. Generally speaking, it's considered one of the harder courses in the game.

However, it seems that players over on the game's Reddit - specifically user lunplayz - have discovered an interesting tactic in order to beat the level. While it won't guarantee you'll win every single time, it seems like a decent strategy, and it's certainly better what other players are doing right now.

The strategy itself is pretty simple. As soon as the course starts, you purposefully drop to the final level. Once you're there, you move in a circle around the initial drop site, destroying the tiles around it in the process.

By the time that the other players reach the final level, most of the bottom layer should be completely destroyed, forcing them to drop to their automatic elimination. Of course, this isn't a completely foolproof plan.

There's no way you can completely eliminate the bottom layer by the time players start getting to it. This means that, if they were on the outer edge of the layer, they may still survive. On top of that, if someone has a similar idea, they could ruin the whole plan right off the bat.

Still, this seems to be one of the better ways to tackle the stage, with most people playing the level in a panicky fashion. It'll be interesting to see how long it takes before this idea hits the metagame.