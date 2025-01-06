GeForce LAN 50: How to claim rewards for Diablo IV, WoW, The Finals & more

NVIDIA is giving players the chance to earn exciting rewards for some of the biggest games around as part of their LAN 50 event. Without requiring attendance in-person, here’s everything you need to know about getting your hands on some virtual goodies.

Anyone who is familiar with the way Twitch Drops work should be able to get a handle on what NVIDIA is trying to do pretty easily. Simply by logging in and playing your favorite games during the event, you should be able to claim some unique cosmetics.

Article continues after ad

That said, the instructions are a little unclear and the process for actually getting the rewards safely into your account is convoluted. With some slight variations depending on your game of choice, we’ve broken down exactly what you need to do below.

GeForce LAN 50 rewards process explained

The general information on what you’ll need to do to get your hands on rewards is as follows:

Article continues after ad

Ensure you have an active NVIDIA account Download and install the NVIDIA app or GeForce Experience (the former is recommended) Log in to your account Play 50 continuous minutes of either World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, or The Finals Wait up to 2 hours for the rewards to populate Restart the NVIDIA app Under the profile icon, find the Redeem tab and available rewards should appear Claim your chosen reward and it should appear in-game automatically

It’s important to note that you can claim rewards for as many games as you like, assuming you have the time to play 50 minutes of each.

Article continues after ad

World of Warcraft: Armored Bloodwing mount

World of Warcraft players can get their hands on a former store mount, that also appeared in the November 2024 Trading Post. As the game is only available to play via Battle.net, you shouldn’t run into any major stumbling blocks.

The Elder Scrolls Online: The Pineblossom Vale Elk mount

ESO is offering the chance to claim the exceptionally cool Pineblossom Vale Elk after playing for the allotted 50 minutes. Unfortunately, this promotion will only work if you login and play the game via Steam or Epic, leaving proprietary launcher and console players in the proverbial mud.

Article continues after ad

Diablo IV: Creeping Shadows Mount Armor Bundle

Diablo IV players have some very nice new horse armor cosmetics to play around with as part of this promotion. Regardless of which launcher you play the game on, you should be able to claim the reward without much of an issue.

Article continues after ad

Fallout 76: The Settler Work Chief full outfit and the Raider Nomad full outfit

As there are no mounts in Bethesda’s flagship MMO, you’ll be able to customize your character with some new outfits instead. PC players who login via Steam can claim these rewards but console-exclusive players are out of luck once again.

Article continues after ad

The Finals: The Legendary Corrugatosaurus Mask

Easily the funniest cosmetic of the bunch, The Finals players can don a big cardboard T-Rex head and get out there for another fight. Jump on and play via Steam and the rewards should be waiting for you on the NVIDIA app after a couple of hours.

There is an inactivity timer that applies to all of the above, so you will need to genuinely engage with the game, rather than leaving it idle for a prolonged period. These rewards are also limited quantity and it’s first come, first serve, so make sure you jump in as soon as possible.