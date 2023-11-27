Gangs of Sherwood: All playable characters & skills

To defeat the Sheriff of Nottingham and his crew you’ll need to assemble the best team possible. So, here are all the playable characters in Gangs of Sherwood and what they bring to the game.

Since Gangs of Sherwood is a cooperative game, you’ll likely need to choose between who plays what character. After all, each brings a different set of skills to the game and will likely be better suited to certain playstyles.

Article continues after ad

So, to help you understand what these characters bring to Gangs of Sherwood and determine which you’d like to play, here are all the playable characters in Gangs of Sherwood and their skills.

Article continues after ad

All playable characters in Gangs of Sherwood & their skills

Nacon

Altogether, there are four playable characters in Gangs of Sherwood, each providing their own skills and proficiencies. Below, we have all the details about these ruffians:

Robin Hood

As the key character, Robin Hood will likely be many players’ first selection. This legendary archer will be able to reach enemies from far away and change up the battlefield with his trick arrows.

Article continues after ad

These arrows consist of dealing deadly headshots, high-damage arrows, dual attacks, and shots that can burst through those pesky shields.

Little John

Little John is a fantastically powerful attacker with both melee and ranged capabilities thanks to his mechanical arm and royal knight background.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Players will be able to take down enemies from afar with a deadly laser beam, throw the enemy onto traps, and perform grab attacks, placing anyone exactly where you need them… if they’re still alive by then.

Article continues after ad

Friar Tuck

Don’t underestimate Friar Tuck just because he’s a monk. Sure, he may be more focused on support and healing than the likes of Little John, Robin Hood, and Maid Marian, but that only makes him imperative on the battlefield.

As previously mentioned, Friar Tuck can heal players with his mead, boost damage, and create shockwaves or fire pillars with his massive weapon. He’s not just there for healing and support after all.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Maid Marian

Now working as an assassin, Maid Marian is not the character many will remember from other Robin Hood stories. Instead, she’s undeniably deadly, sneaking around and dealing unimaginable damage to unsuspecting enemies.

She can throw daggers, use a retractable chain sword, and get around the battlefield with ease and speed thanks to her Thrust attacks. Whether you’re looking for stealth, melee, or ranged, Maid Marian is not to be underestimated.

So, there you have it, those are all the playable characters in Gangs of Sherwood. While working out who you want to play, take a look at whether you can enjoy the game on Xbox Game Pass, or whether you’ll be able to enjoy any crossplay features.

Article continues after ad