Gaming news tweeter Nibellion quits Twitter permanently after Elon Musk takeover

One of the gaming community’s most-beloved Twitter accounts, Nibellion, has called it quits, announcing he will no longer be active on his account, and explaining his decision is partially influenced by Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform.

Nibellion, who also went by Nibel, announced his decision on Patreon and Twitter on October 31.

On Twitter, he only made a brief statement, explaining that he will focus his “time and energy elsewhere.”

He will keep the account alive in order to prevent copycats.

Why did Nibel quit Twitter?

While his Twitter statement didn’t provide much insight as to why he had made the decision, he went into more detail on his Patreon.

“Today, I will move on from both Twitter and Patreon. There won’t be any games coverage from me on either platform. I’ve learned a lot in a short period of time. Unfortunately, I was not able to create an interesting and sustainable Patreon which is evident in the number of Patrons stagnating during the first weekend and the first (of many) pledges being deleted during the first week.”

But, he also referenced Elon Musk’s takeover specifically.

“I don’t think that Twitter has yet experienced good leadership, and this trend will not change with Musk either. I do not trust the platform. I do not trust Musk and his seemingly infinite immaturity. I do not think Twitter will fall apart instantly but that it could die a slow death. Why waste more time?”

Nibel, who remained totally anonymous throughout his time on Twitter, was known for aggregating gaming news from all over the web on his page, providing a very convenient way for fans, journalists and even developers themselves to keep up with everything that was going on.

This was undoubtedly a serious time commitment for Nibel, and not one he is motivated to maintain anymore.

Fans of the account have been lamenting his decision, but also wishing him the best.