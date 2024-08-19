It’s Gamescom week at Dexerto, here’s what to expect

If you love video games, we have some pretty great news for you: the world’s largest gaming event, Gamescom, is nearly here.

The biggest gaming event of the year will be held in Cologne, Germany, from Tuesday, August 20, 2024, to Sunday, August 25, 2024. We’re expecting plenty of exciting announcements and updates about some of our most anticipated games.

We’re so pumped up about Gamescom 2024 that we’ve decided to mark the occasion with a celebration of all things gaming. We’re kicking things off with Dexerto’s list of the 100 best games of all time.

Article continues after ad

But that’s not all. One of Dexerto’s best and brightest writers (Well, our Gaming Editor) has flown out to Gamescom, and they’re going to get hands-on experience with the hottest titles of 2024, interview developers, and bring you all the news and announcements from the event.

Check out the schedule of content below, and be sure to bookmark this page, as we’re planning a surprise or two along the way.

Article continues after ad

Gamescom

Dexerto’s Gamescom Week schedule

Monday, August 19

Dexerto’s 100 best games of all time: The Dexerto team have put their heads together and agreed (ok, maybe not agreed so much as they grew tired of arguing) on a definitive list of the 100 best games ever made. Have we made some controversial decisions? Well, you’ll have to read it to find out.



The Dexerto team have put their heads together and agreed (ok, maybe not agreed so much as they grew tired of arguing) on a definitive list of the 100 best games ever made. Have we made some controversial decisions? Well, you’ll have to read it to find out. How to watch Gamescom and what to expect: If you can’t get out to Cologne for the show but don’t want to miss out on all the fun, we’ve explained how you can watch along at home.



If you can’t get out to Cologne for the show but don’t want to miss out on all the fun, we’ve explained how you can watch along at home. Silent Hill 2 preview: We were lucky enough to get an early look at the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, and we’ll be sharing our thoughts on 2024’s scariest game… or we will if we can ever find a way out of this fog.

Tuesday, August 20 (Gamescom Studio Opening Night)

Biggest announcements from Gamescom 2024: On Tuesday, August 20, Geoff Keighley and co-host Sjokz (Eefje Depoortere) will be open Gamescom with a panel where they’ll be showing off new trailers, showcasing certain developers at Gamescom and introducing new games. We’ll be keeping you updated on all the announcements and news as they come live.



On Tuesday, August 20, Geoff Keighley and co-host Sjokz (Eefje Depoortere) will be open Gamescom with a panel where they’ll be showing off new trailers, showcasing certain developers at Gamescom and introducing new games. We’ll be keeping you updated on all the announcements and news as they come live. Indiana Jones and The Great Circle preview: Grab your whip and fedora because we’ve braved a booby-trapped developer’s office to bring you a preview of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle.

Wednesday, August 21 (Gamescom Day 1)

The 50 best RPGs of all time: To celebrate all the Monster Hunter Wilds news, the Dexerto team has put on their wizard thinking caps to bring you a list of the 50 best RPGs of all time.

Thursday, August 22 (Gamescom Day 2)

Most iconic videogame weapons: From sharp swords to powerful lasers (and even Pokeballs), Dexerto’s taking some time on Thursday to celebrate the most iconic weapons in gaming.

Friday, August 23 (Gamescom Day 3)

Every Diablo game ranked: With Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred on the Horizon, we’ve taken the time to look back at what may be the most iconic dungeon-crawling series and rank every game in the series.

Saturday, August 24 (Gamescom Day 4)

The 50 best shooters of all time: Do you think Space Marine 2 looks fun? Us too, so before we dive into the grim, dark 40th millennium and start slicing through tyranids, why not take a look at Dexerto’s list of the 50 best shooters?

Sunday, August 25 (Gamescom Day 5)

Most exciting announcements from Gamescom 2024: As Gamescom draws to a close, the Dexerto team takes the opportunity to wax lyrical about the games at Gamescom that got them most excited.

That’s not all, though; we’re going to be bringing you news, interviews, and first looks as well. What a wonderful time to love games and gaming! While we wait for the event to kick off, why not check out our lists of the best Playstation games and the best Xbox games? If you want hot takes we’ve got them!