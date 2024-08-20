Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024: Most exciting announcements

Gamescom 2024 gets underway tonight, and w’re expect a lot of new trailers, announcements, and updates during Opening Night Live.

As is the case every year, game publishers from all over are gathering at Gamescom to show off upcoming games, hardware, and other related products that directly correlate with the gaming space.

Expect several new trailers and announcements to be made during the 2-hour Opening Night Live show, such as showcases for Monster Hunter Wilds, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

We’ll be updating this page as new announcements come in, so be sure to bookmark this and refresh the page to check out the latest trailers and updates.