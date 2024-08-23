Gamescom 2024 Award Show: How to watch, all nominees & winners

A successful and packed Opening Night Live Show wasn’t all Gamescom 2024 had to offer, especially given its anticipated Award Show, bringing light to all those titles coming soon.

The Gamescom Award Show is unlike many others we see throughout the year. Rather than Game of the Year or the Joystick Awards, Gamescom hands out recognition for games yet to come. Naturally, 2024 is no different.

So, if you’re looking to tune in or just see who’s been nominated or won, we’ve got all you need below.

How to watch Gamescom’s Award Show

The 2024 Gamescom Award Show took place on Friday, August 23, 2024. The show began at the following times:

7 am PT

10 am ET

4 pm CEST

3 pm BST

If you’d like to watch the Gamescom Award Show live stream, you can check out the Gamescom Twitch, or watch the stream below:

All nominees & categories

Best Visuals

Nominees:

Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Winner: Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Audio

Nominees:

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Nine Sols, RED CANDLE GAMES

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Winner: Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Gameplay

Nominees:

Blue Prince, Dogubomb / Raw Fury

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Frostpunk 2, 11 bit studios

PVKK, Bippinbits

The Alters, 11 bit studios

Winner: Frostpunk 2, 11 bit studios

Most Entertaining

Nominees:

inZOI, KRAFTON

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Palworld, Pocketpair

PVKK, Bippinbits

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Most Epic

Capcom Monster Hunter Wilds is shaping up to be epic.

Nominees:

Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Most Wholesome

Nominees:

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios

Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment

Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games

Urban Jungle, Kylyk Games / Assemble Entertainment

Woodo, DAEDALIC Entertainment

Winners: Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment

Games for Impact

Nominees:

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios

GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk

Out and About, Yaldi Games

EKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games

Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games

Winner: Creatures of Ava

Best Mobile Game

Nominees:

Digital Animals Game, souls.club

Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret, Christoph Minnameier

Genshin Impact, HoYoverse

Monster Hunter Now, Capcom / Niantic

Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse

Winner: Genshin Impact, HoYoverse

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Nominees:

Age of Mythology: Retold, Xbox Game Studios

Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

The Alters, 11 bit studios

Winner: Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best PC Game

Funcom Dune: Awakening takes the popular book and films and turns them into an epic gaming adventure.

Nominees:

Dune: Awakening, Funcom

Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids

Frostpunk 2, 11 bit studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION

The Alters, 11 bit studios

Winners: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Nominees:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

The First Berserker: Khazan, Neople / NEXON

Unknown 9: Awakening, Reflector Entertainment /Bandai Namco Entertainment

Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Best Trailer

Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds

Best of Show Floor

Winners: Microsoft Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard

Heart of Gaming Award

Winner: Games protect democracy

Gamescom Sustainability Award

Winner: Tencent Games

Those are all the nominations for Gamescom’s 2024 Award Show. As previously mentioned, as the show goes on, we’ll be updating this with all the winners, so be sure to watch along and keep an eye on this page.

In the meantime, why not check out our own awards of sorts, with our rankings of the best RPGs or even the best games of all time? Alternatively, check out more of our Gamescom coverage.