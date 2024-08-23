Gamescom 2024 Award Show: How to watch, all nominees & winners

Gamescom 2024 Award Show: How to watch, all nominees & winnersDexerto
A successful and packed Opening Night Live Show wasn’t all Gamescom 2024 had to offer, especially given its anticipated Award Show, bringing light to all those titles coming soon.
The Gamescom Award Show is unlike many others we see throughout the year. Rather than Game of the Year or the Joystick Awards, Gamescom hands out recognition for games yet to come. Naturally, 2024 is no different.
So, if you’re looking to tune in or just see who’s been nominated or won, we’ve got all you need below.
How to watch Gamescom’s Award Show
The 2024 Gamescom Award Show took place on Friday, August 23, 2024. The show began at the following times:
- 7 am PT
- 10 am ET
- 4 pm CEST
- 3 pm BST
If you’d like to watch the Gamescom Award Show live stream, you can check out the Gamescom Twitch, or watch the stream below:
All nominees & categories
Best Visuals
Nominees:
- Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Winner: Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Audio
Nominees:
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Nine Sols, RED CANDLE GAMES
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Winner: Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best Gameplay
Nominees:
- Blue Prince, Dogubomb / Raw Fury
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Frostpunk 2, 11 bit studios
- PVKK, Bippinbits
- The Alters, 11 bit studios
Winner: Frostpunk 2, 11 bit studios
Most Entertaining
Nominees:
- inZOI, KRAFTON
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
- Palworld, Pocketpair
- PVKK, Bippinbits
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
Most Epic
Nominees:
- Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
Most Wholesome
Nominees:
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios
- Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment
- Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games
- Urban Jungle, Kylyk Games / Assemble Entertainment
- Woodo, DAEDALIC Entertainment
Winners: Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment
Games for Impact
Nominees:
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios
- GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk
- Out and About, Yaldi Games
- EKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
- Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games
Winner: Creatures of Ava
Best Mobile Game
Nominees:
- Digital Animals Game, souls.club
- Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret, Christoph Minnameier
- Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
- Monster Hunter Now, Capcom / Niantic
- Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse
Winner: Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
Best Microsoft Xbox Game
Nominees:
- Age of Mythology: Retold, Xbox Game Studios
- Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
- The Alters, 11 bit studios
Winner: Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
Best PC Game
Nominees:
- Dune: Awakening, Funcom
- Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
- Frostpunk 2, 11 bit studios
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION
- The Alters, 11 bit studios
Winners: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION
Best Sony PlayStation Game
Nominees:
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
- The First Berserker: Khazan, Neople / NEXON
- Unknown 9: Awakening, Reflector Entertainment /Bandai Namco Entertainment
Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
Best Trailer
Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds
Best of Show Floor
Winners: Microsoft Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard
Heart of Gaming Award
Winner: Games protect democracy
Gamescom Sustainability Award
Winner: Tencent Games
Those are all the nominations for Gamescom’s 2024 Award Show. As previously mentioned, as the show goes on, we’ll be updating this with all the winners, so be sure to watch along and keep an eye on this page.
