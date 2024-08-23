Gaming

Gamescom 2024 Award Show: How to watch, all nominees & winners

Jessica Filby
A successful and packed Opening Night Live Show wasn’t all Gamescom 2024 had to offer, especially given its anticipated Award Show, bringing light to all those titles coming soon.

The Gamescom Award Show is unlike many others we see throughout the year. Rather than Game of the Year or the Joystick Awards, Gamescom hands out recognition for games yet to come. Naturally, 2024 is no different.

So, if you’re looking to tune in or just see who’s been nominated or won, we’ve got all you need below.

How to watch Gamescom’s Award Show

The 2024 Gamescom Award Show took place on Friday, August 23, 2024. The show began at the following times:

  • 7 am PT
  • 10 am ET
  • 4 pm CEST
  • 3 pm BST

If you’d like to watch the Gamescom Award Show live stream, you can check out the Gamescom Twitch, or watch the stream below:

All nominees & categories

Best Visuals

Nominees:

Winner: Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Audio

Nominees:

  • Dune: Awakening, Funcom
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION
  • Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Nine Sols, RED CANDLE GAMES
  • Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Winner: Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Gameplay

Nominees:

  • Blue Prince, Dogubomb / Raw Fury
  • Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
  • Frostpunk 2, 11 bit studios
  • PVKK, Bippinbits
  • The Alters, 11 bit studios

Winner: Frostpunk 2, 11 bit studios

Most Entertaining

Nominees:

Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Most Epic

Monster Hunter Wilds Gendered ArmorCapcom
Monster Hunter Wilds is shaping up to be epic.

Nominees:

  • Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss
  • Dune: Awakening, Funcom
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION
  • Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom
  • Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft

Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Most Wholesome

Nominees:

  • Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios
  • Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment
  • Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games
  • Urban Jungle, Kylyk Games / Assemble Entertainment
  • Woodo, DAEDALIC Entertainment

Winners: Tavern Talk, Gentle Troll Entertainment

Games for Impact

Nominees:

  • Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios
  • GreenGuardiansVR, SWR Südwestrundfunk
  • Out and About, Yaldi Games
  • EKA, Emberstorm Entertainment / Fireshine Games
  • Tiny Bookshop, neoludic games

Winner: Creatures of Ava

Best Mobile Game

Nominees:

  • Digital Animals Game, souls.club
  • Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 – The Dead King’s Secret, Christoph Minnameier
  • Genshin Impact, HoYoverse
  • Monster Hunter Now, Capcom / Niantic
  • Zenless Zone Zero, HoYoverse

Winner: Genshin Impact, HoYoverse

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

Nominees:

  • Age of Mythology: Retold, Xbox Game Studios
  • Creatures of Ava, Inverge Studios / 11 bit studios
  • Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft
  • The Alters, 11 bit studios

Winner: Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best PC Game

A sandworm emerges in Dune AwakeningFuncom
Dune: Awakening takes the popular book and films and turns them into an epic gaming adventure.

Nominees:

  • Dune: Awakening, Funcom
  • Empire of the Ants, Tower Five / Microids
  • Frostpunk 2, 11 bit studios
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION
  • The Alters, 11 bit studios

Winners: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Warhorse Studios / PLAION

Best Sony PlayStation Game

Nominees:

Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom

Best Trailer

Winner: Monster Hunter Wilds

Best of Show Floor

Winners: Microsoft Xbox / Bethesda / Blizzard

Heart of Gaming Award

Winner: Games protect democracy

Gamescom Sustainability Award

Winner: Tencent Games

Those are all the nominations for Gamescom’s 2024 Award Show. As previously mentioned, as the show goes on, we’ll be updating this with all the winners, so be sure to watch along and keep an eye on this page.

In the meantime, why not check out our own awards of sorts, with our rankings of the best RPGs or even the best games of all time? Alternatively, check out more of our Gamescom coverage.

