Games Workshop announce 3 new Warhammer 40K games: Boltgun, Warpforge, Rogue Trader

Following an exciting Warhammer Skulls showcase, fans of the 40K franchise can rejoice as three new games head their way; Boltgun, Rogue Trader, and Warpforge.

As Warhammer 40K continues to go from strength to strength, expanding its reach throughout the video game galaxy, 2022’s Warhammer Skulls showcase was packed to bursting with things to get excited about.

With snippets of information about highly anticipated releases Darktide and Space Marine 2 slipping through the cracks, Games Workshop also unveiled three new games set to release in the not-so-distant future: Boltgun, Rogue Trader, and Warpforge.

A retro FPS, CRPG, and CCG respectively, each game is a different twist on the Warhammer 40K universe.

Warhammer 40K Boltgun, Rogue Trader & Warpforge

From the hype surrounding Darktide and Space Marine 2 come three all-new titles for Warhammer 40K players to sink their teeth (and power swords) into.

Offering three very unique takes on the classic franchise, there’s a lot to unpack:

Boltgun (Auroch Digital) : 90s-inspired retro FPS. Thrusting players into the guise of a Space Marine, you’re challenged with taking down the Chaos Marines and daemons of Chaos in a bloody extravaganza. Due to release on console and PC in 2023 .

: 90s-inspired retro FPS. Thrusting players into the guise of a Space Marine, you’re challenged with taking down the Chaos Marines and daemons of Chaos in a bloody extravaganza. Rogue Trader (Owlcat) : A CRPG revolving around a new Rogue Trader whose mandate is simply to expand the Imperium’s reach. Whether you choose to be benevolent or a tyrant, show mercy, or rule with an iron fist, your choices will impact the world around you, changing the very fabric of reality itself. Currently available for preorder .

: A CRPG revolving around a new Rogue Trader whose mandate is simply to expand the Imperium’s reach. Whether you choose to be benevolent or a tyrant, show mercy, or rule with an iron fist, your choices will impact the world around you, changing the very fabric of reality itself. Warpforge (Everguild): A free-to-play CCG where players can choose a faction and battle it out for glory against their opponents. Releases in 2023 on PC .

A free-to-play CCG where players can choose a faction and battle it out for glory against their opponents.

Rogue Trader and Warpforge are two firsts for the Warhammer 40K saga, allowing players to dive into the chaotic world they know and love from a fresh new perspective.

Warhammer fans have a lot to look forward to, with Dartide and Space Marine 2 on the horizon, and spinoff games like Shootas, Blood and Teef injecting some much needed light into the eternal darkness of space.

As more details emerge on each of these titles, be sure to check back with Dexerto for all of the latest news.