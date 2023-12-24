7 games like Slay the Spire you should play in 2023

Slay the Spire is one of the most popular card games on the market thanks to its fantastic blend of deckbuilding and roguelike mechanics but there are plenty of other great titles that have taken inspiration from the game in recent years. Here are 7 great games like Slay the Spire you should check out in 2023 and beyond.

There’s no shortage of fantastic card games out there for fans of the genre to try but one of the most beloved is Slay the Spire. This unique title took the world by storm when it launched back in 2017 by bringing a fresh new take to the genre by combining punishing roguelike mechanics and classic deck-building gameplay.

It’s a game that you can easily sink countless hours into as you empty to clear all the Spire’s hostile levels, obtaining new cards and fighting tough challenges along the way but even the biggest fans may want to take a break from time to time. Thankfully there are a lot of similar games out there to try.

So, here are 7 great games like Slay the Spire you should check out in 2023 and beyond.

Monster Train

Shiny Shoe Monster Train is a deckbuilder set on a train to hell.

Monster Train maintains a lot of similar elements that were pioneered in Slay the Spire but places the player on a chaotic train to hell. As you journey further into the hellish flames, you’ll need to protect the train from invading monsters.

Enemies will enter on the first floor of the train and you’ll have to use various creatures and spells to defeat them all with the aim of defending the train’s Pyre. If the Pyre is destroyed then your run ends. You can pledge to different demonic factions to add more creatures to your deck as the train moves forward, and cards can be upgraded to make them even more powerful.

It’s a devilish take on the roguelike / deck-building formula that you can easily sink hours into.

Dicey Dungeons

Distractionware Dicey Dungeons brings a tabletop twist to the roguelike genre.

Dicey Dungeons brings some tabletop flare to the genre as players have to play Lady Luck’s deadly game show. You’ll play as one of 6 different characters and have been turned into a dice. Each map in Dicey Dungeons holds enemies to fight, chests to loot, Apples that you can use to restore health, or even shops and upgrade facilities.

You’ll collect a handful of useful skills during each playthrough that can be customized but each skill can only be cast by placing the required dice number into the slot so depending on the rolls, you could be able to attack in quick succession or you won’t be able to do much at all. As well as attacks, you’ll also have some abilities that can also alter dice rolls so you can bump the number or even reroll the dice entirely.

This is a truly unique title that has a lot of depth to it, and it’s perfect for fans of Slay the Spire to check out.

Griftlands

Klei Entertainment Griftlands features a gripping narrative.

What sets Griftlands apart is its focus on narrative. At the start of each playthrough, you’ll have to select one of three unique protagonists who all have fleshed-out stories to discover. The game is set in a rich Sci-Fi world full of unique characters to meet.

The gameplay loop of Griftlands is split between overworld map traversal, and combat and negotiation encounters. You’re provided with 2 decks of cards, one that can be used in battle, and another for negotiations. The further you progress in the game, the more cards you’ll earn for both decks.

Overall, it’s a fantastic combination of visual novel storytelling, deck-building, and RPG mechanics that delivers an incredibly compelling experience.

Wildfrost

Klei Entertainment In Wildfrost you have to stop an endless winter.

Don’t let Wildfrost‘s adorable art style fool you, this is a tough roguelike that can be punishing! It delivers a chilly take on the deck-building / roguelike genre with gorgeous graphics that could have easily stepped out of your favorite Saturday morning cartoon.

Players are tasked with stopping an endless winter in Wildfrost, and you’ll need the help of a Tribe Leader to do so – this is the character who acts as the leader of your deck and comes with randomized HP and buffs. If they fall in battle your run ends so you’ll have to use the various companions to protect your leader and defeat all the enemies you’ll face on your perilous journey.

This is perhaps the game on the list that’s clearly derived the most inspiration from Slay the Spire but that hasn’t stopped it from putting its own charming stamp on the genre.

Inscryption

Daniel Mullins Games Inscryption is a deckbuilding roguelike where not all is as it seems.

Inscryption is an extremely compelling title where not everything is quite as it seems. There’s an extremely fun card game at the core of the game but there’s also so much more going on and to say anything else would risk spoiling what is one of the most compelling game narratives to have released in the last few years.

It’s not a game for the faint of heart as it’s absolutely on the spookier side but if you think you can handle it, there’s a fantastic card game at the heart of Inscryption, and even more puzzles to solve. Inscryption gets off to a strong start and only gets better and better as you unearth more of its secrets and story.

If you haven’t played it yet, you absolutely should.

Ring of Pain

Twice Different Dungeons in Ring of Pain will dynamically change depending on what you do.

In Ring of Pain, players get to explore procedurally generated dungeons that are full of unsettling creatures that oftentimes feel like they could have walked out of a horror movie. While its presentation is simple, there’s a lot of depth to the mechanics for you to discover.

With relatively short runs as well, Ring of Pain is an ideal roguelike to pick up if you’re looking for something to keep you entertained for shorter bursts of time. Every time you step around the Ring of Pain you’ll have to make an important decision and there are always dangers ahead.

It’s creepy, difficult, and a whole lot of fun to play.

One Step From Eden

Thomas Moon Kang One Step From Eden features similar combat to the MegaMan Battle Network games.

While One Step From Eden is still a great game for fans of Slay the Spire to check out, its core gameplay is mainly inspired by the MegaMan Battle Network series – which is evidenced in its real-time grid-based battles.

If you want a particularly tough title to master then this is the best choice. One Step From Eden has chaotically quick combat, while you could pause in the Battle Network games to pour over the abilities you had, in One Step From Eden you need to act fast during fights. With over 200 unique Spells in the game, there’s a lot to take in as well but despite the difficulty, it can be extremely satisfying once things start to click.

One Step From Eden offers a cool anime aesthetic, stunning pixel art, and some incredibly challenging battles.

There you have it! Those are 7 games like Slay the Spire worth checking out in 2023 and beyond! For more lists, check out our content below:

