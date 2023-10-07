Gamers shocked RoboCop: Rogue City demo is actually good

Rogue City’s demo is off to a hot start, drawing in plenty of praise from RoboCop hopefuls.

It’s been two years since RoboCop: Rogue City was announced, and its launch date is inching ever so close.

Rather quietly, developer Teyon released a free playable demo for PC players via Steam. Players who were aware have gotten their hands on the playable slice, and their impressions have been glowing.

RoboCop: Rogue City demo draws praise from fans

Rogue City puts players in the role of Alex Murphy, whose cybernetic enhancements aid his lifestyle of fighting crime. Expect to spend plenty of time doing that, as crime runs rampant in RoboCop’s dark future rendition of Detroit.

One of the core pillars of Rogue City is gunplay, as Murphy will encounter plenty of thugs looking to take him down. Regarding the gunplay, fan feedback has been positive as Teyon has seemingly nailed this aspect of the game.

One of the many points of praise is it plays exactly how you’d imagine RoboCop would play as a slow tank capable of much damage. The above clip perfectly captures that sentiment as the player easily tosses foes and guns down the opposition. And, while there was a bit of a bug at the end, it was more charming than anything else.

Other players praised the gore effects, most notably the sound of the headshots and the 80s action movie vibe that the game has fully committed to.

“I mean these might be the most satisfying headshot sounds I’ve ever heard” FPSthetics commented.

There’s still much to be discovered. Rogue City will feature a skill tree and semi open-world hubs with side quests that impact the outcome of your story.

That said, the blueprint so far seems solid, and gives RoboCop fans plenty to be hyped for when Rogue City arrives.

RoboCop: Rogue City launches November 2 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.