Everything we know about Game of Thrones: Kingsroad – GoT RPG starring Jon Snow

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is an upcoming open-world RPG that will star Jon Snow as the main character among other fan-favorites from the popular show.

Netmarble, the South Korean studio behind one of our best games of 2024, Solo Leveling: Arise, is no stranger to turning major franchises into successful games. They’ve now announced their next big project will be a collaboration with Game of Thrones, set in the iconic world of Westeros.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming GoT RPG game, Kingsroad.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is slated for a 2025 release. While there isn’t a specific launch date yet and the game is still in development, Netmarble has confirmed that it is about 70% complete.

The developers have also stated that it will launch in western markets before expanding to other regions. Executive producer Jang Hyun-i spoke with Korea JoongAng Daily, and stated that this is because “Asian gamers tend to consume content faster.”

He added: “It should give comparatively slower Western players a decent head start, allowing them to finish the title before too many competitors across the globe have plowed through it and spoiled the material.”

Platforms

Netmarble You will be able to play Game of Thrones: Kingsroad on PC and mobile devices at launch.

The game will be available on Android, iOS devices, and PC also confirmed. Despite not being released on consoles at launch, other platforms are stated to be added in the future.

Netmarble often pairs these platforms with full cross-platform functionality, and Kingsroad is highly anticipated to follow suit, enabling seamless gameplay across devices.

Trailer

The debut trailer draws heavily from Season 4 of the Game of Thrones series, with iconic moments and visuals faithfully recreated to immerse players in the world of Westeros.

The scenes center around Jon Snow, who appears to be the game’s main character, as he defends The Wall against hordes of White Walkers and even faces the Night King in a tense showdown.

The developers seem focused on delivering a true-to-series experience while incorporating dynamic gameplay and narrative depth.

Does it have Multiplayer?

Kingsroad will be an open-world RPG supporting both single-player and multiplayer modes. Players can explore key locations like Winterfell and the Wall, engaging in dynamic, real-time battles against fearsome enemies.

However, specific details about how the multiplayer mode will function or how long the single-player content will be has not yet been revealed.

Do we know if it’s free to play?

It is unknown as of yet if Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will be free to play. The majority of Netmarble’s games are free-to-play games and therefore it is expected to follow this pattern and include in-game micro-transactions to gain access to further content.

Storyline and characters

Netmarble Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon Drogon from GoT will feature in the RPG game.

Set during Game of Thrones Season 4, Kingsroad focuses on Jon Snow’s defense of the Wall against the White Walkers. The game embraces the show’s darker, mature themes, with the developers even stating it will include many “bloody & sexual scenes.”

“The story of the main characters might be different from the original story, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t feel like a ‘Game of Thrones’ story,” Jang continued.

The confirmed characters so far include Jon Snow and other members of the Night’s Watch, with the Night King and White Walkers as central antagonists.

Separate teasers have confirmed that Drogon, Daenerys Targaryen’s largest and most fearsome dragon, will make an appearance. Drogon’s presence not only hints at potential dragon-centric gameplay mechanics, but also the iconic Daenerys even potentially joining in future updates.

Given Netmarble’s history of regularly adding content, it is expected that new content and characters from GoT such as Arya Stark, will likely be added via updates.

That’s everything we know so far about the newly announced Game of Thrones: Kingsroad. As the game continues its development, we’ll be sure to keep you updated. There’s also an upcoming Game of Thrones movie in the works, and you can check out all the details about its plot.

