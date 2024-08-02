Game Informer shuts down after 33 years & fans are devastated

After 33 years and 367 issues, Game Informer confirmed that the publication is closing. It’s a bittersweet moment as fans celebrate the magazine’s legacy.

Game Informer was a monthly video game magazine that delivered a mix of news, strategy guides, and reviews. In 2000, GameStop acquired the publication and formed a relationship that helped propel the magazine to being one of the most popular in North America.

In 2019, Game Informer laid off half of its staff due to declining financials for GameStop and spent the latter half of the 2010s shifting its focus to online-based content. In March 2024, Game Informer made one final push, offering a print magazine subscription from GameStop’s Power Up Rewards for 10 print issues per year.

However, the June 2024 issue ended up being the final one as the magazine officially closed up shop.

Game Informer confirmed, “After 33 thrilling years of bringing you the latest, news, reviews, and insights from the ever-evolving world of gaming, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Game Informer.”

Devastated by the sudden closure and inability to read more articles from the publication, fans flooded the comment section with thanks and memories from the memorable 33-year run. And, according to the people laid off, this closure was just as sudden for them as it was for everyone else.

Former Game Informer journalist Alex Van Aken pointed out that the website redirects fans to the farewell message, meaning years of work is gone.

If Van Aken’s experience is shared by other writers at Game Informer, this writing may be lost forever outside of print issues.

Those who have been reading the magazine since they were kids offered up their support for those who had been laid off.

“It’s been a crazy journey. Thank you so much for every issue. I can’t tell you how important and formative you were for me,” one fan responded.

Game Informer established a reputation for creating eye-catching covers and highlighting upcoming games, and some fans shared their favorite artwork in the comment section.

“Sad day in gaming. I remember reading game informer and getting so excited for games in the industry. Thank you for all the memories.” a commenter added.

To many, Game Informer provided childhood memories that helped shape them into the avid video game players they are today, and several comments expressed that sentiment.

“Getting your magazines every month and reading them at school with my friends was childhood. You will be missed,” a third user claimed.

Game Informer layoffs highlight a massive problem currently impacting the video game industry. On July 31, Bungie lost roughly 40% of its workforce putting the Destiny series in peril.