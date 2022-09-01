Game dev is allowing fans to write messages on Ukraine Forces’ live ammunition

A Ukrainian game developer ‘Frogwares’ is letting fans send some support to Ukraine Forces with custom messages on their live ammunition.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many companies have found ways to help and despite being a small company, Frogwares has found a unique to assist their friends in the 24th Separate Assault Battalion.

In a post on social media, the developer hyped their upcoming game, Sherlock Holmes The Awakened, while also posting a video of the team dressed in military gear.

“To help out, our friends in the 24th Separate Assault Battalion will write a custom msg of your choice on 152mm howitzer shell,” they wrote, adding that all players would need to do is like or retweet their post.

The messages, however, would be subject to the developer’s approval, but the team further explained that winners would get a photo of their message on a shell that will be “proudly presented” by the troops.

Game developer’s ammunition message contest sparks debate

In the comments, some users voiced concern that the developers were glorifying violence or felt the contest was morbid while others justified its existence.

“This is about glorifying and gamifying war. This isn’t something which should be laughed and joked about and made a competition of. This is sickening behavior,” one wrote.

“I’m sorry, but this is absolutely deranged. What the f**k are these guys thinking?” another said in a quote tweet.

“Using a war to sell your game is f**king insane and gross,” an upset user commented.

Others struck back, justifying the contest by reiterating how Ukraine has been under attack for so long.

In any case, despite some backlash, it doesn’t seem like the developers plan to backtrack on their decision with many already entering the contest for their chance to have a message on real live ammunition.