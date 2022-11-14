Faker, s1mple, and yay nominated at The Game Awards for best esports athlete

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

The nominees for the 2022 Game Awards reveal that Faker and s1mple count among those nominated for Best Esports Athlete.

Since the show’s establishment in 2014, The Game Awards have consistently honored the esports players with a dedicated category.

Professional Call of Duty player Matthew Haag won the first Best Esports Player trophy during the 2014 ceremony. Several other notable pros have taken home the prize in the years since then.

Interestingly, the 2017 winner is someone familiar to those keeping up with this year’s list of nominees – Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok.

Game Awards shares the nominees for the Best Esports Athlete

Today, November 14, The Game Awards revealed the full list of nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony. Five professional gamers are in the running for Best Esports Athlete of 2022.

Those five include the following: Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, and Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker.

In congratulating nominees like Chovy, the official Game Awards Twitter account advised players to go vote for their favorite pro player on the show’s webpage.

In order for their votes to count, users must sign in to the Game Awards site with their Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, or Google accounts.

On top of choosing a Best Esports Athlete, fans can also vote on Game Awards categories such as Game of the Year, Best Audio Design, and Best Indie.

Viewers won’t only be tuned in to see who wins what, though. Show organizer Geoff Keighley recently teased that 50-plus games will take part in the festivities in some form. What that means for new reveals and updates presently remains a mystery.

The Game Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 8.