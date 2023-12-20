Funko reveals limited-edition Cheshire Cat Pop! & Bag bundle & it looks gorgeous

Celebrate Disney’s 100th birthday with the sparkling limited-edition Cheshire Cat bag and Pop! set. Only 4000 exist, so shop now before they vanish.

Disney fans, start grinning because Funko just unveiled an exclusive Cheshire Cat bundle perfect for showing off your fandom in shimmery style. In honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary, only 4,000 units of this playful pack featuring a sparkling mini backpack and coordinating vinyl Pop! figure.

Act fast before this limited-edition disappears.

The magical main event is undoubtedly the vegan leather backpack splashed in the Cheshire Cat’s signature hues. Metallic pink and silver stripes gleam against the accessories’ black background, standing out like the character’s smile.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The front sports embroidered embellishments outlining the mischievous feline’s face and tufted ears in eye-catching detail.

Even the backpack straps extend the vibrant stripes and colors for a punchy statement piece. Flip it around to see “Disney 100: 100 Years of Wonder” commemoratively embossed.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Get your hands on a limited-edition Cheshire Cat bag and Pop

Funko

But there’s more in store with this set – a shimmering Cheshire Cat Pop! Also limited to 4,000 units. The vinyl figure depicts Disney’s mysterious legend standing on his head on a patterned base, his broad grin and glitter finish capturing signature whimsy.

Article continues after ad

For $120, backpack and Pop! can be yours to kick off Disney’s next century in classic character style. But you’ll have to act quicker than the Cheshire Cat himself vanishing as quantities are extremely limited.

Article continues after ad

Show off your love for Disney and one of its most iconic characters with a whole new kind of wonder. Add the exclusive Cheshire Cat backpack and Pop! set to your collection.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.