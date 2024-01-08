Funko Pop launches Valentine’s custom figures you can make now

Learn how to make a custom Funko Pop figure for Valentine’s Day with themed options, personalization, and tips for ordering in time.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and finding the perfect gift for a special someone can be challenging. If your Valentine loves Funko Pop figures, why not create a custom Pop figure just for them? Funko’s Pop Yourself service allows one to make a one-of-a-kind Pop figure for one’s Valentine.

How to customize a Funko Pop for your Valentine

When using the Pop Yourself builder on the Funko website, you will notice that Funko has added lots of fun Valentine-themed accessories.

Browse through all the themed options to find the perfect pieces to build a Pop figure your valentine will love. In addition to the accessories, you can add a Valentine-themed Pop Buddy – a Cupid!

Don’t just stick to the holiday-specific accessories when designing your Valentine’s Pop. Make sure to customize their hair, facial features, skin tone, and body type to match your valentine. You will definitely want the Pop figure to represent your loved one, so take your time getting all the details right.

To have a reference you can have the photo of your Valentine with you while customizing the Pop for them. Try to match their hairstyle, face shape, skin tone, and body type as closely as possible.

Gift something special this Valentine

Customizing the Funko Pop will just cost you $30 and $4 for adding a Funko! Buddy. Make sure to order your custom Pop Yourself figure early, as production and shipping take 7-10 business days currently. You will want to have the gift in one’s hands in time to surprise your Valentine on February 14th.

With a custom Pop figure made just for them, one is sure to wow one’s Valentine this year!

