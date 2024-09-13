Full Dragon Ball Sparking Zero roster leaked & it’s bigger than anyone imagined

The complete Dragon Ball Sparking Zero character roster has leaked, and it’s even bigger than anyone imagined.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is one of the most anticipated anime games yet and one 2024’s biggest titles as it’s the first Buddokai game since Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 3 was released 20 years ago on the PS2.

On September 13, nearly a full before before Sparking Zero’s October 11 release, video emerged showing off the game’s full roster, including a handful of big surprises. If you thought the roster was already massive, you haven’t seen anything yet.

Article continues after ad

The leak itself came from a video uploaded ahead of schedule by Japanese gaming website Dengeki Online and quickly spread across social media.

The character select screen reveals multiple yet-to-be-revealed fighters including movie villains such as Cooler, Janemba, Bojack, DBZ Broly, Lord Slug, Turles, and more.

Additionally, the leak also confirms more characters from Super including Cabba, God form Toppo, and Frost.

Article continues after ad

Another big surprise is that a kid version of Goku from the upcoming anime, Dragon Ball Daima, is also included. Daima will notably launch the same day Sparking Zero releases.

Article continues after ad

The base roster is even bigger than players imagined, surpassing the amount of character slots Bandai Namco teased during trailers. The game is set to release with a whopping 182 playable characters and with DLC planned, that number will likely surpass 200.

Keep in mind that Daima will undoubtedly introduce quite a few DLC characters down the line. For instance, new reports have indicated that Vegeta will be getting a long-awaited form in Daima that will probably be DLC in a future update.

Article continues after ad

The leaked roster also doesn’t include new fan-favorites from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero such as Beast Gohan, Orange Piccolo, and Cell Max. It’s likely they’ll be coming to the game later on.

We’ll have to see what more Sparking Zero has planned, but, for now, this roster could very well be one of the biggest in fighting game history. It dwarfs other fighting games known for their roster size, easily besting Smash Ultimate’s 89 playable fighters.

Article continues after ad